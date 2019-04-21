App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways crisis: Lenders keen on non-IBC resolution in case bidding process fails

Running into debt of more than Rs 8,500 crore, Jet Airways has shut down operations temporarily after lenders decided against extending emergency funds for its survival.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As they explore ways to recover debt, lenders of Jet Airways are in favour of a resolution outside the insolvency law framework in case the ongoing bidding process fails to take off, sources said.

Running into debt of more than Rs 8,500 crore, Jet Airways has shut down operations temporarily after lenders decided against extending emergency funds for its survival.

SBI, the lead lender of the seven-member consortium of domestic banks that have extended loans to the airline, has started the bidding process for stake sale in the carrier and clarity about potential bidders would emerge next month.

While lenders are "reasonably hopeful" of a successful bidding process, sources said banks are working on a plan B in case things don't progress as expected. If the bidding process fails, lenders would favour a resolution for the debt-ridden Jet Airways outside the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) framework, sources said.

related news

Recovery on the basis of existing security and tangible assets would be a preferred option, they added. Under the Code, the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) approval is required for initiating the process, wherein the resolution would be market-linked and time-bound.

Outside the NCLT would be a better option as far as plan B is concerned, sources said, adding that then banks would realise better value from the aircraft and other tangible assets owned by Jet Airways.

Four entities -- Etihad Airways, TPG Capital, Indigo Partners and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) -- are learnt to have shown interest in picking up stake in Jet Airways. The details of initial bidders are expected to be known on May 10.

As they wait for completion of the bidding process, the lenders are also looking at options to raise funds from the carrier's available assets, including utilising Jet Airways' 16 own planes.

On April 19, sources said that lenders have been proactive and cannot be blamed for the current situation at the airline.

"They (lenders) have been actively engaging with the company for almost nine months ever since the airline started incurring cash losses and have been urging the management to come forward with a definite plan for resolution."

"Unfortunately, the management and the promoter delayed in taking a decision leading to the present situation. The lenders continued to support the airline during this period," one of the sources had said.
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 11:05 am

tags #Companies #India #Jet Airways

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt goes on the floors in May, confirms Pooja ...

Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and more condemn Sri Lanka church blast trage ...

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KXIP vs DC: Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan help ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

IPL 2019 Highlights, MI vs RR: Captain Steven Smith shines in Rajastha ...

Rajkummar Rao to star in Chupke Chupke remake; to essay Dharmendra's p ...

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI, courtesy their ...

Second Man Dies After Shooting Outside Australian Nightclub

Curious Case of Odisha’s ‘Twitter Tiger’ Who is Set to Turn Tabl ...

Pregnant Women Feel Pushed Out of Their Jobs

Christians Mourn Sri Lanka Church Attacks on Easter Sunday, Post Condo ...

Vivek Oberoi Visits Shirdi, Seeks Blessings for the Release of Modi Bi ...

Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning

Cristiano Ronaldo Grabs Another Slice of History, Becomes 1st Football ...

Jet Airways Crisis: Lenders Keen on Non-IBC Resolution if Bidding Proc ...

Ranbir Kapoor is a Fiery Superhero in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

In defence of the Bengaluru non-voter: Polling through WhatsApp, fewer ...

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones — When worlds collide, which M ...

Anantnag Lok Sabha seat: Three-phased election, reduced polling hours ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Northern Ireland unrest: Journalist shot dead during riot; police call ...

Serie A: Juventus clinch eight consecutive Scudetto with comeback vict ...

Net employment generation in formal sector trebled in February to 8.61 ...

The Queer Take: Our bodies, our selves — navigating corporeal conund ...

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, sa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.