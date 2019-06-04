App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways: Banks, reluctant on deep haircut, wait for government view

Banks are unwilling to take a haircut of up to 85 percent on the airline's debts of over Rs 8,000 crore

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
It may be up to the government to revive Jet Airways, with lenders reluctant to take a deep haircut on their exposure to the airline, as Etihad Airways and the Hinduja Group wished for.

In a meeting of the lenders late last week in Mumbai, the banks - led by the State Bank of India - raised apprehensions on taking a haircut of 80-85 percent, as wished by Etihad Airways and Hinduja Group, who are in talks on a possible revival of Jet Airways.

"The banks are apprehensive as it may set a bad precedence," said a senior executive from the industry. "The executive added that SBI, which has the highest exposure to the airline, "has not taken a decision and instead may leave the decision to the government."

Jet Airways owes about Rs 1,500 crore in loans to the lender.

Jet Airways suspended its operations on April 17. Since then, Etihad Airways, Hinduja Group and the lenders have been in talks to restart the airline.

The airline has total debts of over Rs 8,000 crore, and each of the suitor wants banks to facilitate a deal through haircuts. Both Etihad and Hinduja Group want a minority holding in Jet Airways.

"Given that lenders appear to be shying away of taking a decision, potential investors are left with little choice than to take matters to a higher level," said Manish Raniga, an aviation management consultant.

"It is understandable, however, that a significant hair cut in outstanding borrowings is hard to swallow for the lenders. A reduced and restructured debt book is better than a complete write off," he added.

While Etihad currently has 24 percent stake, the Hinduja Group is also looking for a share of less than 25 percent. According to SEBI rules, any stake buy beyond 25 percent will trigger an open offer, and both the suitors want to avoid that.

The Hinduja Group is currently doing a due diligence of Jet Airways. According to reports, it has also reached out to the Prime Minister's Office in regards to the deal.

 
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 01:44 pm

tags #Business #Companies

