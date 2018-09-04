Jet Airways announces six-day global fare sale

Undeterred by the spate of controversies surrounding its operations and financial health, Jet Airways on Tuesday announced a six-day global fare sale.

Jet in its latest sale has put 25 lakh seats on a discount of up to 30% on the base fare for domestic and international flights, applicable on select booking classes.

The travel period starts from September 10 and the offer will be available on all booking channels of the airline till September 7.

Jet’s offer comes a day after IndiGo announced sale of 10 lakh seats at fares starting Rs 999 for its domestic and international flights.

“Up to 30% discount is applicable on the base fare in Premiere and Economy on select flights within India and on flights from India across our international network,” the airline said in a statement.

Jet recently commenced daily direct flight services to Indore from Vadodara. The introduction of the Vadodara-Indore flight is a part of its plans to roll out 28 new services this month to cater to the rising demand for domestic and international travel in emerging cities.