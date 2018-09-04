App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways announces six-day global fare sale

Jet’s offer comes a day after IndiGo announced sale of 10 lakh seats at fares starting Rs 999 for its domestic and international flights.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Undeterred by the spate of controversies surrounding its operations and financial health, Jet Airways on Tuesday announced a six-day global fare sale.

Jet in its latest sale has put 25 lakh seats on a discount of up to 30% on the base fare for domestic and international flights, applicable on select booking classes.

The travel period starts from September 10 and the offer will be available on all booking channels of the airline till September 7.

“Up to 30% discount is applicable on the base fare in Premiere and Economy on select flights within India and on flights from India across our international network,” the airline said in a statement.

Jet recently commenced daily direct flight services to Indore from Vadodara. The introduction of the Vadodara-Indore flight is a part of its plans to roll out 28 new services this month to cater to the rising demand for domestic and international travel in emerging cities.
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 07:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jet Airways

