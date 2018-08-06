Jet Airways announces 9-day Independence Day sale amid operational woes

Jet Airways, which is grappling with turbulent times after reports of staff being asked to take pay cuts, on Monday announced a special 9-day global fare sale to celebrate India’s 72nd Independence Day.

The sale, starting August 07, will offer up to 30 percent discount on Economy and Premiere class fares on international routes.

The sale comes after CEO Vinay Dube’s letter to the airline’s frequent fliers, assuring them that the company is well placed to make the most of the growth in the Indian aviation sector, and called the recent media reports – questioning its sustainability - as factually incorrect.

Detailing the challenges facing the sector, Dube had also mentioned the "mismatch between high fuel prices and low fares.​"

But that hasn't stopped the airline from announcing the latest flash sale, reflecting the tight competition in the sector for market share.

The sale is applicable on both one-way and return tickets from 21 international destinations, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Dhaka, Kathmandu, Colombo, Bangkok and Singapore, and a few European destinations on flights with partner carriers. Travel under the scheme is effective from the date of booking.

Raj Sivakumar, Senior Vice-President – Worldwide Sales & Distribution, Jet Airways, said: “Jet Airways uses every opportunity to create memorable experiences for its guests and India’s Independence Day is another such occasion for us to give wings to the aspirations of the increasingly globalised Indian.”

The company’s senior management, led by Chairman Naresh Goyal and Dube, had reportedly met pilots and engineers in Mumbai and Delhi to brief them about the challenges the airline is facing. The management is said to have asked pilots to take a pay cut of 15 percent. Latest reports though indicate the company may have paused on its pay cut plans.