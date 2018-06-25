Jeff Bezos’ space firm expects to start selling tickets for space flights in 2019

If all goes well, Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could start selling commercial flight tickets to space in its New Shepard Sub-Orbital vehicle in 2019.

As per a report by SpaceNews, Rob Meyerson, Senior Vice President – Blue Origin, who was speaking at the Amazon Web Services Public Sector Committee in Washington earlier this month, offered some updates about their new sub-orbital vehicle. He was quoted as saying, “We plan to start flying our first test passengers soon… We expect to start selling tickets in 2019.”

While Blue Origin has not disclosed the price of the tickets or the exact dates, they have produced an animation video showing people on-board a sub-orbital vehicle.

However, there is no confirmation of actively signing up customers. Bob Smith, CEO – Blue Origin, in an interview in April had said that the company is working towards ensuring that the configuration is good and ready to fly. According to him, the prices and process were to be determined at a later date.

In an interview at the National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference in Los Angeles on May 25, Jeff Bezos, Owner of Blue Origin had said, “We don’t know the ticket price yet. We haven’t decided.”

The company has already launched its New Shepard vehicles eight times.

Interestingly, Richard Branson-owned Virgin Galactic, another company that is making strides in space technologies had started selling tickets more than a decade ago. They have 700 customers who have at least paid the deposit.

Blue Origin is also working on other advanced concepts like the Blue Moon Lunar Lander. In the report, Meyerson was also quoted as saying, “Our vision is millions of people living and working in space, and we accept there are many ways to get there. The task of defining the path forward is what we’re doing now.”