Jeff Bezos likely to meet PM Narendra Modi during India visit: Report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his scheduled visit to India in January, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Bezos will also emphasise the need for a stable business environment and policy continuity for foreign companies.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"We do not have any plans to share at present for this," an Amazon spokesperson told the publication.

On November 18, Bezos said Amazon is doing “extremely well” in India and the business is growing rapidly. He also expressed hoped for regulatory stability in the country.

“Whatever the regulations are ... they are stable in time and that's one of the things we're hoping will now be true. We'll see," Bezos said.

Bezos's visit comes at a time when small traders are up in arms against foreign e-commerce companies.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said a "National Protest Day" will be held on November 20 and a dharna will be organised in over 500 cities.