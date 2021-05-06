JBCPL launches new division offering therapies targeting kidney diseases

Aarti Drugs | CRISIL reaffirmed long term credit rating on the bank facilities of the company at AA-/Stable and short term credit rating at A1+.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (JBCPL) on Thursday said it has forayed into the Nephrology therapeutic segment with a new dedicated division called “RENOVA” to target patients who are under treatment for chronic kidney disease.

The new division will focus exclusively on comprehensive renal care ranging from the management of hypertension in Chronic Kidney Disease to End-stage renal disease, the company said.

JBCPL is one of India's leading company in hypertension with calcium channel blocker brands like Cilacar (Cilnidipine) and Nicardia (Nifedipine).

JBCPL has now begun to also focus on patients with CKD, which has emerged as a major cause of global morbidity and mortality with the Global Disease Burden report of 2015 labelling it as one of the most common causes of death.

"There has been a 37.1 percent rise in mortality over 10 years. In India, the burden of CKD has not been assessed properly, but it is estimated that the prevalence of CKD is 800 patients per million population and the prevalence of end-stage renal disease is 150-200 patients per million population," JBPCL said.

"Unfortunately, only a small portion of CKD patients reach nephrologists and mostly in the later stages when the diseases has progressed. The segment, therefore, has a need for dedicated intervention," the company added.

“There are growing cases of hypertension associated with CKD and we believe this initiative will enable us service the growing unmet needs of CKD patients,” said Nikhil Chopra, CEO and Whole Time Director, JBCPL

Chopra said the launch of this division will also enable nephrologists and physicians to provide patients with different treatment options and ultimately improve the quality of life in these patients.

JBCPL will continue to launch products under this division to achieve its objective of providing holistic support to CKD patients at every stage.