Jayanth Varma continues to be the lone dissenting voice in RBI’s MPC

Ever since his entry into the monetary policy committee (MPC) in October, 2020, Jayanth Varma has raised important questions about the nature and efficacy of rate setting panel’s forward policy guidance. In the latest round too, Varma has become the lone dissenter in the panel on the subject.

According to the monetary policy committee statement on August 6, Varma is the only MPC member who voted against the so-called accommodative stance. MPC has six members, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. All five members excluding Varma agreed for the continuation of the accommodative stance.

Other members are Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal, Mridul K. Saggar, Michael Debabrata Patra and Shaktikanta Das voted to continue with the accommodative stance “as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward.”

Only Varma didn’t agree with that view.

What is accommodative stance? Essentially, this is a signal to the market that the rate setting body will remain ‘accommodative’ or in other words, the likely rate actions during this period will be either a reduction or a status quo in rates; a rate hike is ruled out.

Why did Varma disagree? To a question to the RBI Governor on why Varma dissented in the MPC meeting at the post policy presser, Shaktikanta Das refused to answer and said minutes of the meeting will give clarity on Varma’s thoughts on the subject.

But, this isn’t the first time Varma has dissented in the MPC meetings. Early this year, Varma had questioned the forward guidance of the MPC and said he saw little merit in persisting with the forward guidance.

“The principal motivation for the forward guidance was to reduce long-term yields in the backdrop of an excessively steep yield curve. Unfortunately, forward guidance has failed to flatten the yield curve and I see little merit in persisting with it anymore. As the popular quote (often misattributed to Albert Einstein) says: insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. A flattening of the yield curve remains an important goal but, I think it must be pursued using other instruments which largely lie outside the remit of the MPC.”

He then said:

“There is another reason why time-based forward guidance is no longer appropriate. Experience of the last several months indicates that in the aftermath of the pandemic, forecasting has become more difficult. It is apparent that some economic and statistical relationships have tended to break down in the current exceptional environment. Consequently, model risk has now become an important issue as evidenced both in large realised forecast errors and in the dispersion of forecasts from different models. Model risk presents a far less tractable problem than the well-defined statistical prediction error of any single model. In this situation, I think it is not prudent to repose excessive faith in forecasts. Instead, the MPC must have the agility and flexibility to respond rapidly and adequately to whatever surprises new data may bring in future. Time-based guidance is inconsistent with this imperative.”

To be sure, that wasn’t the first time Varma is raising these points. Immediately after his appointment, he had made his dissent known on the choice of words MPC used in its forward guidance.

The guidance in the October, 2020 policy said this: “MPC also decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary—at least during the current financial year and into the next financial year—to revive growth on a durable basis and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward."

Varma said date-based forward guidance is not a decision but an expectation. In a world that is full of unpleasant surprises, the MPC must be data-driven.

“I am firmly of the view that the MPC risks a damage to its credibility when it uses words that do not accurately reflect what it means. I therefore disagree with the choice of the word 'decided' when it comes to the date- based forward guidance in the MPC resolution,” Varma said. Many experts agree with him.

Varma's dissent on the policy stance continues. One need to wait for the latest MPC minutes on August 20 to know the details.