you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaquar Group eyes Rs 3,900 crore revenue in 2018-19

For the year 2017-18, the company recorded a turnover of Rs 3,123 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Sanitary ware major Jaquar Group has set a target of garnering Rs 3,900 crore revenue during the current fiscal and aims to reach USD 1 billion by 2022, the company said.

As part of its expansion plans in the country, the firm inaugurated an exclusive brand showroom at Madhavaram that would display the group's latest collections and products under the Artize and Jaquar brands, company officials said.

For the year 2017-18, the company recorded a turnover of Rs 3,123 crore.

On the inauguration of the showroom, company Director and Jaquar Group Promoter, Rajesh Mehra said "Opening an exclusive large-format showroom in Chennai is an important landmark in our growth story and is reflective of our customers' faith."

"We are excited at the prospect of further strengthening our foothold in Chennai, one of our key markets and simultaneously capitalise on growing demand of quality products..." he said.

The company has presence in over 45 countries across Europe, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and SAARC region, it said.

Jaquar Group currently has five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India and one in South Korea spread over 2.48 lakh square foot.

The group delivers over 1.7 million bathrooms every year and produces over 24 million bath fittings annually.
First Published on Feb 16, 2019 03:53 pm

