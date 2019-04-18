App
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Japan's Suzuki in domestic recall of 2 million vehicles

The recall affects vehicles running for four years or less that have not yet received a routine check-up.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Japanese small car manufacturer Suzuki announced on April 18 it was recalling two million vehicles shipped domestically, citing improper inspections and a series of other faults including false fuel efficiency data.

The recall affects vehicles running for four years or less that have not yet received a routine check-up.

Last week, Suzuki admitted that an internal review had uncovered a host of problems at its factories, including faulty brake checks, falsified fuel-efficiency data, and uncertified staff carrying out final inspections.

The recall is expected to cost the firm around 80 billion yen ($715 million) and also affects parts made by Suzuki for vehicles produced for Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi. Transport minister Keiichi Ishii has said the company needs some "serious soul-searching" over the scandal.

The problem "raises doubts about the firm's regards for compliance and it is extremely regrettable," Ishii told reporters on April 16.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 06:11 pm

