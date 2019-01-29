App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Japan's ANA to order 30 Boeing, 18 Airbus planes

ANA Holdings said it would buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes and 18 Airbus A320neo units, citing growing demand in the region and increased inbound tourism to Japan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The operator of Japan's All Nippon Airways said January 29 it has decided to order a total of 48 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus for deliveries from 2021 through 2025.

ANA Holdings said it would buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes and 18 Airbus A320neo units, citing growing demand in the region and increased inbound tourism to Japan.

The company said the 30 Boeing jets would have a catalogue price of 383 billion yen (USD 3.5 billion), adding that the firm has so far confirmed orders for 20 units, with an option to buy 10 more.

The 18 Airbus orders are all confirmed, but their engines are yet to be decided, the company said.

For now, the Airbus deal has a catalogue price of 166 billion yen, ANA Holdings said.

The deal makes ANA the first Japanese buyer of the Boeing model, while the Airbus A320neo already serves ANA's international routes.

The company praised the fuel efficiency of the two models.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 12:27 pm

tags #aviation #Business #Companies #Japan #world

