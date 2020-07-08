Japanese drugmaker Takeda launches gastrointestinal drug Vedolizumab in India

Takeda India, part of the Japanese pharma major Takeda Pharmaceutical Company announced the launch of its blockbuster biologic drug Vedolizumab in India as part of its Gastrointestinal (GI) portfolio.

GI is Takeda's second therapeutic area in India after Haematology, Genetic Diseases, and Immunology.

Vedolizumab, that will be sold in India under brand name Kynteles, is used for the treatment of chronic inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) such as Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and Crohn's Disease (CD). The company said Kynteles has shown favourable safety and efficacy results in treating patients suffering from moderate to severe inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

The company didn't disclose the price but said it will be priced keeping in view the affordability and accessibility of the Indian market.

Inflammatory bowel diseases can be debilitating and sometimes lead to life-threatening complications and require life-long disease management. Therefore, their treatments involve ensuring long-term remission with a proven safety profile.

Kynteles which is sold globally as Entyvio in more than 60 countries, generated sales of $3.2 billion in FY20.

In just five years since its global launch, Entyvio has touched over 415,000 cumulative patient-years of experience.

There are currently over 1.5 million IBD patients in India, around 20 percent of these patients would be eligible for biologics treatment, where Kynteles will be positioned.

"At Takeda, we are continuously working towards developing innovative medicines to considerably improve the quality of life of patients. The launch of our highly innovative GI portfolio is a testimony of our commitment to India and patients living with diseases like UC and CD," said Koki Sato, Country Head, Takeda India.

Sato said the company has expansion plans in India in terms of strengthening its sales and distribution network, as it plans to bring its innovative drugs and vaccines in its pipeline targeting cancers, rare diseases, neurology, gastroenterology, plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

"The size of Takeda's India business has expanded with the acquisition of Shire," said Sato.

Takeda acquired Shire for $62 billion in 2019. This was the largest ever foreign takeover by a Japanese company. Takeda has sales of $30 billion in FY20.

Sato said the Takeda is also exploring the possibility of having its own manufacturing in India as well.