James Murdoch and Uday Shankar-led platform invests $600 million in Kota-based test prep firm ALLEN

Prashant K Nanda
New Delhi / May 01, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

The investment will come from 'Bodhi Tree Systems', a newly formed platform between Lupa Systems Founder and CEO James Murdoch and Uday Shankar

ALLEN Coaching is run by Maheshwari family in Kota, Rajasthan. (Source: Forbes India)

James Murdoch and Uday Shankar led platform Bodhi Tree Systems on May 1 announced an investment of $600 million in Kota-based test prep firm ALLEN Career Institute.

The strategic partnership and investment, the organisations said, will help ALLEN expand its offerings, and fuel physical and digital expansion across various Indian cities, a spokesperson of Allen said.

The investment will come from 'Bodhi Tree Systems', a newly formed platform between Lupa Systems Founder and CEO James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, the former president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and former Chairman of Star and Disney India.

(It is  a developing story and will be updated)

Prashant K Nanda is an Associate Editor at Moneycontrol .
first published: May 1, 2022 06:42 pm
