Jalan-Kalrock consortium yet to make payments to creditors: Sources

Apr 18, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

The consortium, whose resolution plan for reviving the airline had come into effect on November 16 last year, has to settle the dues of creditors within six months from the date.

The consortium of Dubai-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan and the UK's Kalrock Capital, whose revival plan for Jet Airways had received the regulatory go-ahead, is yet to make payments to the grounded airline's creditors, CNBC TV-18 reported on April 18, citing sources.

The consortium, whose resolution plan had come into effect on November 16 last year, has to settle the dues of creditors within six months from the date.

According to persons privy to the development, the consortium has to pay Rs 225 crore towards the provident fund and gratuity of the airline's employees by May 13.

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium is also required to clear a payment of Rs 270 crore to the lenders of the carrier by May 13, the sources further told CNBC TV-18.