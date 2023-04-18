Jalan-Kalrock consortium yet to make payments to creditors: Sources

The debt-laden Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019

The consortium of Dubai-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan and the UK's Kalrock Capital, whose revival plan for Jet Airways had received the regulatory go-ahead, is yet to make payments to the grounded airline's creditors, CNBC TV-18 reported on April 18, citing sources.

The consortium, whose resolution plan had come into effect on November 16 last year, has to settle the dues of creditors within six months from the date.

According to persons privy to the development, the consortium has to pay Rs 225 crore towards the provident fund and gratuity of the airline's employees by May 13.

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium is also required to clear a payment of Rs 270 crore to the lenders of the carrier by May 13, the sources further told CNBC TV-18.

The airline's ownership would not be given to the consortium if the outstanding payments are not cleared. The air operator's certificate of jet Airways is also scheduled to expire on May 19.

Jalan-Kalrock was yet to respond to CNBC TV-18's query in response to the news report.

Notably, Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019 over piling losses and debt of about Rs 8,000 crore. In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the revival plan submitted by the Jalan-Kalrock consortium.

In January this year, lenders of the airline had approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) as they opposed the ownership transfer to the consortium.

Their plea came in response to an earlier order issued by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which noted that the consortium had satisfied conditions necessary for the ownership transfer.

Ashish Chhawchharia, a member of Jet Airways' monitoring committee had on January 2 sent a letter to the consortium, wherein he objected to Sanjiv Kapoor using the designation of Jet Airways CEO as the airline is yet to be handed over to the consortium under the resolution plan.

In March last year, aviation veteran Kapoor was appointed as the CEO of grounded Jet Airways by JKC. The monitoring committee consists of seven members: Chhawchharia as a non-voting member, three voting members selected by lenders and three voting members selected by the consortium.