It's show time for PVR and INOX; analysts expect multiplexes to deliver in Q1 FY23

After a two-year slowdown in box-office revenue owing to the pandemic, multiplex operators are expected to have posted a robust recovery in the first quarter of financial year 2023.

In April-June, multiplex companies including PVR and INOX benefitted from blockbusters like the Alia Bhat-Ram Charan starrer RRR, south superstar Yash's KGF Chapter 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Shares of multiplex chains surged on March 25 as SS Rajamouli's big-budget movie RRR opened in cinemas, with both PVR and INOX Leisure stock hitting an over 25-month high.

On July 25, PVR was trading at Rs 1,884 at 1:10 PM and INOX was trading at Rs 520 on the BSE.

RRR released on March 24, but its success spilled over into the April-to-June period. The film had a record run of 100 days in theatres during which it collected around Rs 1,113 crore globally.

Box office business

Along with RRR, the first quarter of FY23 saw box-office successes including south ventures like KGF Chapter 2 and Kamal Haasan's Vikram (released on June 3) and Bollywood release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (May 20) that earned around Rs 1,240 crore, Rs 407 crore, Rs 261 crore globally.

Hollywood's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, released on May 6, was another big scorer with earnings of over Rs 120 crore at the Indian box office.

Box office revenue is expected to grow 34 percent for PVR and 33 percent for INOX versus pre-COVID levels (Q1 FY20), said an Elara Securities report.

The securities firm said that while large Bollywood content had been expected to perform strongly in Q1FY23, it failed to do so, which had a negative impact on box office revenue growth for both the multiplex operators.

"But this was offset by positive surprise from regional and Hollywood content," it added.

Although the higher collections of regional movies will not translate into proportional gains for PVR and INOX, they are still likely to report ticket sales well above the pre-COVID levels, said an Emkay Research report.

According to Naval Seth of Emkay Equity Research, the contribution of non-southern markets to films in South India is generally sporadic in nature.

"The importance of Bollywood for large multiplex chains like PVR and INOX is even higher as the southern market is dominated by single screens," he said.

In the first six months of calendar year 2022, movie box-office collections touched Rs 5,565 crore, the highest since the pandemic hit in 2020.

PVR and INOX are expected to report total revenue of Rs 894.9 crore and Rs 551.5 crore in Q1 FY23 versus Rs 59.4 crore and Rs 22.3 crore respectively in Q1 FY22.

In the pre-COVID era in Q1 FY20, PVR posted revenue of Rs 880.4 crore and INOX reported Rs 493 crore, Emkay noted.

Growth metrics

The securities firm said that while PVR is expected to earn Rs 495.3 crore in ticket revenue and Rs 276.6 in food and beverage (F&B) sales in Q1 FY23, INOX is estimated to do Rs 343.2 crore and Rs 161.3 crore in ticket and F&B revenue, respectively.

"For PVR, ticket sales are estimated to grow by 69 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while F&B revenue is likely to grow by 63 percent QoQ,” it added.

In its report, Emkay also pointed out that like PVR, INOX is expected to report strong growth in footfalls.

"We expect footfalls to grow 65 percent QoQ to 1.82 crore, with Q1 FY23 being the first quarter of full operations post-COVID," it said.

Emkay said ticket sales will be well above the pre-COVID levels, supported by average ticket price (ATP) increases.

PVR’s ATP increased to Rs 235 in FY22 from Rs 180 in FY21, while INOX’s ATP grew from Rs 170 to Rs 217.

Emkay expects PVR's ATP to inch up to Rs 244 and spend per head (SPH) to increase to Rs 123 in Q1 FY23. For INOX, it said the growth trends for ATP and SPH were likely to be similar to those for PVR and would grow to Rs 225 and Rs 94, respectively.

"For Q1FY23, we expect ATP and SPH to grow 23% and 20% for PVR and INOX respectively versus pre-COVID levels,” said the Elara Securities report.

Slow recovery in ad revenue

But ad revenue is expected to be the last to recover for both multiplex operators. "We expect ad revenue to recover towards 70 percent versus pre-pandemic. This segment will be the last one to recover, due to high exposure towards retail and government advertising," said Elara.

PVR and INOX which are estimated to report ad revenue of Rs 55 crore and Rs 27 crore respectively in Q1 FY23, posted Rs 91.6 crore and Rs 47 crore in ad revenue in Q1 FY20, said Emkay Research.

At the time it announced its Q4 FY22 results, PVR said cinema advertising will take three to four months to recover as theatres were taking time to figure in corporate media advertising plans. The spilt in terms of advertisers is 60:40 with the larger contribution coming from big business and the rest from the small and retail businesses, the company said.