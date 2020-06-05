App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

It's Air India management versus pilots over suggestion to limit salary to flying hours

The two sides, which had a meeting on Thursday, will continue discussions on Friday.

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879





Air India pilots have vehemently protested a proposal by the airline's management to restrict pay to flying hours. The proposal was discussed on June 4, between the management and representative organisations of the pilots - Indian Commercial Pilots' Association and Indian Pilots' Guild.

The proposal, said executives, had come from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, given the 'precarious financial condition' of the national carrier. "The proposal was outrightly rejected by the ICPA and IPG," a senior executive told Moneycontrol.

Close

The salary as three components - basic, flying allowances and international layover allowances.

related news

Pilots pointed out that they are yet to get their flying allowance for March, "which by earlier standards should have come in the month of May. Today is June 5," one of them pointed out. "We are also awaiting the basic salary of May," the person noted.

The COVID-19 warriors

"We requested the management to impress upon MoCA not to let down the COVID warriors after serving the nation during the dangerous phase of pandemic, and not to let us feel like a used tissue paper," the two association told their members in a note, after the meeting.

The discussions will continue on June 5.






"We expressed the hardships faced by the pilots while operating Vande Bharath mission under the present circumstances of COVID-19 which is physically and psychologically challenging, especially at a time when many of our pilots are testing laboratory COVID-19 positive with symptoms,' the two pilot bodies said.


"We also demanded the March flying allowance to be cleared immediately along with dispensation to a handful of our pilots who couldn’t genuinely satisfy the clause as per the agreement," the note stated.




In early May, five Air India pilots had tested positive for COVID-19, and a Delhi-Moscow flight had to even return mid-way when realisation dawned that the pilot was infected.


The airline's employees, including the pilots, had also moved the Bombay High Court against the carrier's decision to cut allowances. The IPG had also signed the writ petition.


Air India has been operating nearly all the Vande Bharat Mission flights.  The third phase will the carrier doing over 200 flights. 


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 12:13 pm

tags #Air India #Business #Companies #Covid-19

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | West Bengal's shift to Sweden model to tackle COVID-19

Explained | West Bengal's shift to Sweden model to tackle COVID-19

Govt projects by consumer durables firms may suffer delays on manpower shortage

Govt projects by consumer durables firms may suffer delays on manpower shortage

COVID-19 impact | No new government schemes for a year, says Finance Ministry

COVID-19 impact | No new government schemes for a year, says Finance Ministry

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.