It's Air India management versus pilots over suggestion to limit salary to flying hours

Air India pilots have vehemently protested a proposal by the airline's management to restrict pay to flying hours. The proposal was discussed on June 4, between the management and representative organisations of the pilots - Indian Commercial Pilots' Association and Indian Pilots' Guild.

The proposal, said executives, had come from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, given the 'precarious financial condition' of the national carrier. "The proposal was outrightly rejected by the ICPA and IPG," a senior executive told Moneycontrol.

The salary as three components - basic, flying allowances and international layover allowances.

Pilots pointed out that they are yet to get their flying allowance for March, "which by earlier standards should have come in the month of May. Today is June 5," one of them pointed out. "We are also awaiting the basic salary of May," the person noted.

The COVID-19 warriors

"We requested the management to impress upon MoCA not to let down the COVID warriors after serving the nation during the dangerous phase of pandemic, and not to let us feel like a used tissue paper," the two association told their members in a note, after the meeting.

The discussions will continue on June 5.