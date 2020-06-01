Itolizumab, Biocon's drug with Cuban link, in hunt for COVID-19 breakthrough

Biocon started enrolling patients in early May to test whether its biologic drug Itolizumab, used in treatment of psoriasis, could cure COVID-19 patients with high cytokine levels.

The trial, conducted across six hospital sites, will be an open-label, randomised controlled study. Open label refers to patients and investigators of clinical trial know who got the drug. Controlled arm refers to people who don't get the drug, this is done to compare efficacy and safety.

How does the drug work?

It has been found that 'cytoskine storm' is the leading cause of deaths of COVID-19. Cytokines stimulate immune system to kill virus. But in COVID-19, the virus tricks our body to produce uncontrollable flood of cytokines, which while helping in fighting virus, also worsens a patient's condition and causes multi-organ failure. Even young people are susceptible to cytokine storms.

Researchers at Biocon, who are screening their drug pipelines in response to COVID-19, have started to see potential in Itolizumab - a first-in-class humanised monoclonal antibody. T-cells secrete cytokines, Itolizumab works by targeting a marker on T-cell called CD6, and thereby regulating production of inflammatory cytokines. Drugs like Itloizumab are called as immunomodulators.

"We started enrolling patients. We have seen very early data, it's been good. This drug is given more in a combination with other drugs. Right now it is not established in isolation," Siddharth Mittal, Managing Director and CEO, had said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Cuban connection

It isn't Biocon alone that is testing the drug. The drug is now being tested by Cuba.

Mittal said Cuba has seen little more data and are quite encouraged by the outcome.

Itolizumab was originally developed by Cuban's state-owned research laboratory CIM (Centre for Molecular Immunology). The molecule was developed for treating cancers like lymphomas and leukemia, but it had found use in autoimmune disorders, where immune system attacks our own body.

Reuters reported that Cuban government is testing two drugs, one is Itolizumab, and the other is an experimental peptide (protein) drug discovered by its biotech industry for rheumatoid arthritis against COVID-19.

“Some 80 percent of patients who end up in critical condition are dying. In Cuba, with the use of these drugs, 80 percent of those who end up in critical or serious condition are being saved,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Thursday in a meeting shown on state television, Reuters reported.

The Communist party ruled Cuba has done well in ensuring universal healthcare access to people and indigenously developed biopharmaceutical drugs targeting the diseases its population is vulnerable to.

Biocon partnered with CIM and its commercial branch CIMAB SA in 2003 to develop monoclonal antibodies for cancer treatment primarily in the Indian and other highly regulated markets like US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The Indian drug maker had in-licensed Itolizumab drug in 2006 and has put in significant effort and investment on clinical trials. Biocon launched the drug under the brand name Alzumab to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in 2013.

But beyond India, Biocon had a tough time developing the drug especially for US market, because of the Cuban link.

The US government enforces economic and trade sanctions against certain targeted foreign countries and regimes that includes Cuba. The US regulations restrict US companies from engaging in any transaction in which a Cuban entity has at any time since July 1962 had any interest whatsolver, whether direct or indirect.

Currently Biocon has out-licensed Itolizumab to US biotech Equillium for development in US and Canada. Equillium has been awarded ‘fast track’ and ‘orphan drug’ designations for the molecule in both prevention and treatment of Graft-versus-host disease (GHVD) by the USFDA.

An analyst told Moneycontrol that if the drug is found to be useful against COVID-19, it will be beneficial to patients as Itolizumab is more affordable than other immunomodulator biologic drugs in the market.

