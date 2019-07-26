IT/ITeS, e-commerce companies continue to be top paymasters

IT/ITeS and e-commerce sector continue to be the top paymasters in 2019 though there has been a drop in salaries when compared to last year, a report has said.

According to TeamLease Services' Jobs and Salary Primer Report 2019, hikes in general saw a dip, with a median salary increase of 10.95 percent as opposed to 11.45 percent in 2018.

Maximum salary growth was 15 percent in nine sectors in 2018, whereas this year, it is only 11.11 percent, the report says.

The e-commerce sector topped with 17 percent salary increment, which is lower than 18.16 percent paid in 2018.

The hike, however, is the highest for the 17 sectors, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and FMCG, the report looked into.

In terms of job generation, information technology and IT-enabled Services sector is likely to face challenges. The BPO and ITeS sector is estimated to create 2.93 lakh jobs between 2019 and 2023. Given the challenges from automation and AI, this is 33 percent below the 2018-22 forecast, the report says.

IT and Knowledge Services are likely to see a similar trend, with the sector expected to generate 2.23 lakh jobs in 2019-23.

"Following an uptick in the four-year job creation forecast last year, the sector witnesses a significant drop in the forecast due to continuing global market constraints," the report says.

"But it does not mean that the situation is bleak," Teamlease Services co-founder Rituparna Chakraborty told Moneycontrol. There would be other jobs avenues as automation takes over, she said.

Unlike few years ago when headcount mattered, IT sector is not hiring in volumes anymore.

"Now the IT has moved up the value chain and is focused on more products, which is where the industry is moving," Chakraborty said.

This means that people should equip themselves with latest technologies. There was a high demand for data analysts, cybersecurity experts and people with the knowledge of machine learning and artificial intelligence but there was not enough talent.

"For example, let us take data scientists. Say, you need 50 data scientists in a company. We don't have that many people," Chakraborty said.

With companies re-imaging their business models, people should change too, she added.