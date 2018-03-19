App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 19, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

ITD Cementation loses Bandra-Versova Sea Link project

ITD Cementation lost out to Reliance Infra on the Bandra-Versova Sea Link project. This is the second loss that ITD Cementation has faced in quick succession after they lost the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link earlier.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

ITD Cementation lost out to Reliance Infrastructure on the Bandra-Versova Sea Link project. This is the second loss that ITD Cementation has faced in quick succession after they lost the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link earlier.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Prasad Patwardhan, CFO of ITD Cementation spoke about the lost bid.

We bid for the project in joint venture with Hyundai, which is a globally reputed infrastructure company. We firmly believe that the price we quoted was the right price, said Patwardhan.

Talking about business, he said 2018 has started on a good note for us. We have received orders in excess of Rs 2,400 crore in the first two months of the calendar year.

He further said that our balance sheet has improved substantially after 2017. We did a QIP in January and mobilised about Rs 337 crore and we deployed the money to reduce our debt. Therefore, our debt equity ratio is in the range of 0.1 or 0.15.

For entire interview, watch accompanying video.

tags #Business

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC