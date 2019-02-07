App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 05:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

ITC to invest Rs 1700 crore in personal care product plant in West Bengal

Diversified conglomerate ITC Limited would invest Rs 1700 crore in West Bengal towards setting up an FMCG plant and upgrading of existing facilities.

MD and CEO of ITC Sanjiv Puri said the company's Rs 4000 crore investments fructified in the state within a short span, for which a state-of-the-art personal care products manufacturing plant had been envisaged.

Others who promised investments were DP World for Kulpi Port at Rs 3000 crore, Luxmi Tea Rs 350 crore, H-energy at Rs 2000 crore and YK Modi Rs 15,000 crore over five to six years.

JSW group said it would double the cement manufacturing capacity at Salboni in the state.
