ITC Foods plans exports to Dubai & Saudi Arabia

ITC Foods plans to expand its dairy business through exports in the next few months, Sanjay Singal, COO - Dairy and Beverages, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

The company will begin by exporting its packaged badam milkshakes to Dubai and Saudi Arabia and gradually enter other global markets.

Speaking about market share, Singhal said the company aims to capture 5-10 percent of the packaged milkshake market in the first year of launching its dairy business pan-India. The size of the packaged milkshake segment is Rs 1,000 crore

ITC Dairy and Beverages was set up four years ago and currently has 9-10 percent market share in the beverages sector that is roughly worth Rs 2,000 crore.

Singal also spoke about plans to scale up the dairy business in India, where they have made an entry in Kolkata and Bihar selling milk and curd. The company is eyeing more geographies to grow further, he said.

Indicating a strong presence in the online space, Singhal said e-commerce is 2 percent of ITC Foods overall business and is growing at 100 percent.

Edited excerpts:

Q: In terms of contribution to ITC Foods, how does the dairy and beverage segment fare?

A: This is a new business created four years back, growing at a double-digit rate. We have a 9-10 percent market share. It is a small but growing contribution to the business.

Q: 9-10 percent market share is only from the beverages?

A: Within the overall beverage space, we have 9-10 percent market share from the industry size which is around Rs 2,000 crore.

Q: Which is the biggest geography for you?

A: We acquired Balan Natural Foods based in Bangalore. So for us the biggest geography is south, followed by north, west and east.

Q: What is the revenue target set for the dairy and beverage segment?

A: The investment is large. It is equal to the turnover. We have invested around Rs 1,500 crore for our Kapurthala plant. We are building our business. Right now it is a small part of our business but we hope we will have a healthy growth.

Q: Are you also looking at launching vegetable juices after fruit juices?

A: Yes, in a month's time we will be launching vegetable juices without sugar added to it, which will be available in PET bottles.

Q: Would you be planning to launch sugar-free variants of fruit juices as well?

A: We can. The fact is that you need to add a certain solid matter in the juice. FSSAI, the governing body of fruit products says there should be some solid percentage in a juice. 100 percent juice sold in the market by our competitors doesn’t have added sugar but natural sugar.

We have pomegranate juice without sugar. So we can develop Stevia based products but children will not drink it. Some adults may drink it but once in a while and it will be a challenge to come up with a tasty product.

Q: What other launches can we expect in FY20?

A: Right now, in the dairy and beverages segment we have launched B Natural Juices in PET bottles in three flavours. We are also going to extend our dairy beverages. The range of four differentiated milkshakes is superior to what is available in the market. We plan to extend that in the next few months to across the country.

Parallel to that, we are also looking to scale up our dairy business. We have made a small entry in the fresh dairy segment in Kolkata and in Bihar where we have milk and curd. We are looking to increase geographies and grow further.

Q: Which countries would you be looking to export?

A: We are looking at exporting to Dubai and Saudi Arabia, where the significant Kerala population is fond of dry-fruit based milkshakes. We are planning export Badam milkshake in those markets.

Q: Would your products be available on e-commerce platforms as well?

A: Aashirwad ghee is available in four states so people buy it from Amazon. On Amazon, it is one of the best selling ghee. E-commerce is 2 percent of ITC Foods overall business and is growing at 100 percent.