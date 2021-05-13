ITC extends employee assistance, to bear medical expenses of COVID-hit staff and their family members

Representative image: Reuters

FMCG major ITC has rolled out several employee benefits programmes to lend a helping hand to its employees and their families, who have turned COVID-positive.

The company on Thursday announced that it will bear the medical expenses of employees who have been infected by the novel disease.

“To support employees during these difficult times, apart from the full coverage of medical expenses of employees and immediate family members, ITC has also extended a loan facility to employees to support medical treatment of certain family members owing to COVID-19 infection, who are otherwise not covered under the company's medical policy,” said Amitav Mukherji, Head, Corporate Human Resources, ITC Limited.

Mukherji informed medical Insurance coverage has also been extended to the company’s supply chain partners.

ITC has also undertaken several other initiatives to help out its employees' tide over this difficult period. It has introduced a suite of measures such as dedicated covid care centres, helplines managed by the company's HR personnel for emergency support such as testing, provision of oxygen concentrators, hospitalisation, and dedicated camps for vaccination of employees, family members, service providers, and supply chain partners, he added.

The company is also offering paid leaves to its employees who have been infected or are quarantined as a result of being primary contacts.

Employee Wellbeing programme comprising of counselling services from expert agencies, medical advice and guidance from the company's medical officers, nutrition, and other mental health interventions are some of the other efforts undertaken by the company.

“In every way possible, the intent is to bring to bear the institutional support of the company and the fellowship of colleagues to help employees and families overcome the challenges of the pandemic,” said Mukherji.