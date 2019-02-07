App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Italy to ban Huawei from its 5G plans: Report

Huawei faces international scrutiny over its ties with the Chinese government and suspicion Beijing could use its technology for spying, which the company denies.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Italy will ban China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp from playing a role in the roll out of the country's 5G infrastructure, Italy's La Stampa newspaper said on February 7 citing sources.

In order to do so the Italian government is ready to use so-called golden powers that allow it to pull out of contracts already signed without having to pay penalties, the paper said, citing the senior sources.

The paper cited sources as saying "strong pressure" had come from the United States.

Huawei faces international scrutiny over its ties with the Chinese government and suspicion Beijing could use its technology for spying, which the company denies.

The prime minister's office was not immediately available for comment.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Companies #Huawei #world

