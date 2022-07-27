It takes time to establish a brand in the market: IKEA India CEO Susanne Pulverer

IKEA has taken a cautious approach to the Indian market so far and while the company is far behind its initial plan to launch 25 stores in the country by 2025, according to the company’s CEO and CSO Susanne Pulverer, it has had its learnings in the country.

“When we launched our first store, it was mostly theoretical plans. However, we are now operating in the three markets in the country and learned the process better,” she said on the sidelines of the company’s fifth store launch in India in Mumbai’s R City Mall.

“Of course, we need to be much more flexible, agile, and adjust for the next step. That said it is much better to not over promise something a bit further ahead. But step by step, we are on a continuous journey to be in India for the long term,” she added.

IKEA India on July 28 will launch its second city store in Mumbai after Worli. The company also launched a large format store in Navi Mumbai in 2020. IKEA globally is known for its sprawling stores spanning 300,000 to 400,000 square feet usually located on the outskirts of the city.

However, the company has tweaked its strategy for the country and is launching smaller stores also called city stores, sized at about 80,000 to 100,000 sq ft in India. Last year in December, the company launched its first ‘city store’ in Worli, Mumbai. The company also launched a large format store in Bengaluru last month.

The company’s strategy going ahead, indicated Pulverer, will be to launch its flagship large format stores in new cities followed by smaller city stores.

IKEA India also has launched online stores in the country in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and three locations in Gujarat. While the company witnessed a surge in its sales from the online channel during the pandemic, it has now subsided. While the sales from online platforms contributed 38 percent to the company’s sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, it has now settled down at 30 percent.

“The share of online sales has inched down but that is also because we are witnessing a good sales momentum offline,” said the CEO.

According to Pulverer, the company has crossed post-pandemic sales in Hyderabad.

IKEA India, revealed business intelligence platform Tofler, reported a net loss of over Rs 807 crore in India in FY21 as compared to Rs 721 crore reported in FY20, as the pandemic impacted its operations. The company’s sales during the period stood at Rs 608 crore as compared to Rs 566 crore in FY20.