App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 21, 2018 06:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IT sector this week: Biggies report Q4 earnings, signal a turnaround in the sector

Analysts have been relatively positive about the prospects of IT on the back of the BFSI sector picking up and outsourcing from Europe increasing

Neha Alawadhi @alnehaa
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

While IT bellwether Infosys kick started the fourth quarter earnings season last week, India's top software exporter Tata Consultancy Services reported a better than expected Q4 revenue on Thursday, signalling that a turnaround in the sector may be in the offing.

Analysts have been relatively positive about the prospects of IT on the back of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector in North America picking up after a year of slowness, and outsourcing from Europe increasing.

TCS also confirmed the trend after Infosys last week.

The company also spoke about its increased revenue and its investments in digital paying off in terms of greater revenue and better structures business deals.

related news

Midcap IT firm Mindtree also posted digital-led strong results during the week. The company also, in probably a first for the industry, reported the work done by BOTs or software during the quarter. It will be interesting to see if other smaller peers take it to practice.

The third largest software services provider Wipro is all set to report on April 25. Infosys will also hold an analyst call on Monday, April 23, which is expected to provide greater clarity on CEO Salil Parekh’s vision for the company.

tags #ABB Q4 results #Business #Companies #earnings #Infosys #Mindtree #TCS #Wipro

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.