IT sector this week: Biggies report Q4 earnings, signal a turnaround in the sector

While IT bellwether Infosys kick started the fourth quarter earnings season last week, India's top software exporter Tata Consultancy Services reported a better than expected Q4 revenue on Thursday, signalling that a turnaround in the sector may be in the offing.

Analysts have been relatively positive about the prospects of IT on the back of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector in North America picking up after a year of slowness, and outsourcing from Europe increasing.

TCS also confirmed the trend after Infosys last week.

The company also spoke about its increased revenue and its investments in digital paying off in terms of greater revenue and better structures business deals.

Midcap IT firm Mindtree also posted digital-led strong results during the week. The company also, in probably a first for the industry, reported the work done by BOTs or software during the quarter. It will be interesting to see if other smaller peers take it to practice.

The third largest software services provider Wipro is all set to report on April 25. Infosys will also hold an analyst call on Monday, April 23, which is expected to provide greater clarity on CEO Salil Parekh’s vision for the company.