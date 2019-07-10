App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Issues between promoters have nothing to do with airline, its functioning: IndiGo CEO Ronjoy Dutta to employees

He said the the airline's mission, direction and growth strategy remains unchanged, and firmly in place.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Issues between promoters have nothing to do with IndiGo and its functioning, the CEO of the airline said in a letter to his employees, a day after a spat between the promoters of the country's largest carrier became public.

"The issues between them will eventually get sorted out but I want to stress that these issues have nothing to do with the airline and its functioning," Ronjoy Dutta said.

He said the the airline's mission, direction and growth strategy remains unchanged, and firmly in place.

Close

"As much it is very important that we all remain focused on running high performance airline," he said in the letter, asking the employees to continue their work as usual.

related news

"Absolutely nothing has really changed for any of us, I will just go about doing my job to the best of my abilities, and I know I can count on you to do the same. Thank you for your dedication and efforts towards delivering our promise of on-time, courteous and hassle free experience," he said.

Rakesh Gangwal, one of the promoters of IndiGo, on July 9 alleged serious governance lapses by its co-founder Rahul Bhatia, who had earlier termed his demands as unreasonable.

With the issues brewing for nearly a year, Gangwal sought markets regulator SEBI's intervention to address the problems.

Alleging that the company has "started veering off" from the core principles and values of governance, Gangwal said that even a "paan ki dukaan" (betel shop) would have managed matters with more grace.

Flagging concerns about certain questionable Related Party Transactions (RPTs), Gangwal said the shareholders' agreement provides his long-time friend Bhatia unusual controlling rights over IndiGo.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #Companies #India #IndiGo

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.