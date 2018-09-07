IRCON International to monetise its BOT road assets

IRCON International, the public sector engineering and construction company, said it's looking to monetise its Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) road assets as it pursues an asset-light strategy.

IRCON, that launches an initial public offer (IPO) on September 17, has four road assets in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka valued around Rs 4,700 crore.

The IPO is priced in the band of Rs 470 - Rs 475 per equity share.

The IPO that is a part of the government's disinvestment programme will involve dilution of 10 percent stake to raise Rs 470- Rs 475 crore. The issue will end on September 19.

Monetising assets

The company said it wants to start its monetisation programme with the road project in Maharashtra by end of this year.

IRCON, with a 50:50 joint venture with Hyderabad-based infrastructure company Soma Enterprises, completed the four-laning of the Pimpalgaon – Dhule Section of NH-3 in Maharastra at an investment of Rs 606 crore.

The project completed three years ago has been generating a toll of around Rs 150 crore on an annual basis.

Two other projects in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be completed this year, while the construction work on Karnataka road project is underway. IRCON has invested over Rs 3,000 crores on all these projects.

"Our strategy is to keep it asset light, unlock value in the completed projects and use those proceeds to invest in the next project," said Mukesh Kumar Singh, Director Finance of IRCON.

Singh said his company is exploring opportunities emerging from stressed road assets.

IRCON has an order book of around over Rs 22,000 crore.

Around 87 percent of the order book comes from Indian Railways projects, of which two-thirds is through nomination.