IRB Infra reports strong toll revenue growth in Q1FY24

IRB

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited and its private InvIT, IRB Infrastructure Trust, have maintained strong momentum in Q1FY24. The infra major has achieved a toll revenue growth of 16 percent, reaching Rs 383 crore in June 2023, compared to Rs 329 crore in June 2022, the company said in a filing on July 10.

The aggregate toll revenue for both entities in Q1FY24 has risen to Rs. 1,183 crore from Rs 1,000 crore in the same quarter of FY23, representing an 18 percent increase year-on-year.

Amitabh Murarka, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, expressed optimism about the positive trend in the first quarter of FY24 and expects similar momentum to continue throughout the fiscal year.

IRB has an asset base of over Rs 70,000 crore in 11 states across the parent company and two InvITs.