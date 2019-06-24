App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Iran airspace restriction to add flying time by up to an hour

While there may be a hike in fares, the impact will be marginal, thanks to stiff competition

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Whatsapp

The restriction over Iran airspace will add to the flying time of flights from India to the US and Europe, and will make tickets a tad more expensive.

Air India, which is the only Indian airline now with substantial international service after Jet Airways suspended operations, will be the most impacted. One of IndiGo's flights, to Istanbul, will also see a change.

On June 22, industry regulator DGCA had asked Indian airlines to avoid the Iranian airspace.

Close

"All Indian operators in consultation with DGCA have decided to avoid the affected part of Iranian Airspace to ensure safe travel for the passengers. They will re-route flights suitably," said the regulator.

related news

The advisory followed rising tensions between Iran and the US after the latter's drone was shot down for allegedly violating Iranian airspace.

Noting that the DGCA's announcement has been made keeping in mind passenger safety, Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C),  Yatra.com, said this will have a "slight impact" on schedules and prices.

"Carriers like Air India and IndiGo returning back from places like Saudi Arabia, Europe and the US, will have to take a slightly longer route. However, this impact is limited and alternate routes are being decided," he added.

Another senior executive talking to Moneycontrol added: "Depending on the destination, the flying time could increase by up to 60 minutes. The impact will be a little more crucial for flights to the US."

CNBC reported that United Airlines has suspended flights from New Jersey’s Newark airport to Mumbai following a safety review. The US Federal Aviation Administration has prohibited American airlines from flying over-water area of the Iranian airspace.

Many of the airlines, including from India, may avoid the airspace over land too.

Marginal impact on fares

Industry observers don't see the change leading to a significant increase in fares.

"Indian consumers are very cost conscious. Also, the Middle East carriers have extensive operations and the competition will stop Indian carriers from substantially increase ticket rates," said the executive quoted above.

At the same time, flights to the US may be more vulnerable.

Flights to the US may either be forced to take stops to refuel or will have to reduce payload. "If there is a payload restriction, it may not be profitable to operate the route without increasing the fares," said the executive.

But he added that insurance cover of airlines will increase if they decide to fly in the airspace over Iranian land.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 24, 2019 02:29 pm

tags #Business #Companies #video

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.