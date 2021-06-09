MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

IPO impact? LIC chairman M R Kumar tenure extended till March 2022

This extension comes amid the proposed LIC IPO that could be done in Q4FY22. Kumar was to retire on June 30, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
June 09, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST

The appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC) has extended the term of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) chairman M R Kumar till March 13, 2022. This is amid the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of LIC in FY22.

Kumar was to retire on June 30, 2021. He was appointed as the LIC chairman on March 13, 2019.

A veteran in the life insurance industry, Kumar joined LIC of India in 1983 as a direct recruit officer. In a career spanning close to four decades, he has headed three zones of LIC, namely the southern zone, northern zone and north central zone.

He also headed the personnel department and pension, group insurance vertical at LIC as an executive director. Prior to taking over as the chairman, Kumar was the Zonal Manager-Delhi at LIC.

LIC's mega IPO is scheduled for the third quarter of the financial year. Sources said that this extension was to ensure that there is continuity in the pre-IPO process at the insurance company.

Close

Related stories

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2021 speech that the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be out in FY22.

She added that legislative amendments to this effect will be launched in the Parliament in the Budget session.

Moneycontrol had reported earlier that LIC IPO that will be pushed to FY22 due to the Coronavirus-led delays.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #LIC
first published: Jun 9, 2021 03:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

Simply Save | Which is better to invest, index funds or exchange traded funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey