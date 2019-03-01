IPO-bound Polycab looks to maintain diverse revenue mix

Wiring and electrical goods major Polycab has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) and is looking to maintain its diverse revenue mix to further its growth potential in the sector.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, R Ramakrishnan, chief executive, Polycab India, said that unlike other companies, they have been able to take advantage of the growth in the infrastructure and real estate sector in the country.

The company is present in the wires and cables as well as fast moving electrical goods segments and makes products like heaters, Led lighting, solar products, switches and switchgears, and electric fans. Their products are used in the power industry and a range of other industries, including petrochemicals, metals and mining, communication and railways, shipbuilding and construction.

However, Ramakrishnan added that they would not have entered the white goods space since it is not part of their current business paradigm.

Their IPO will have IFC (a sister organization of World Bank) offload 7.5 percent of their 15 percent stake (through an OFS). Gandharv Tongia, deputy chief financial officer, Polycab India, said that said that the IPO includes Rs 500 crore of primary issue.

Of the proceeds from IPO, Rs 100 crore will be for settlement of the long-term loans, Rs 300 crore for meeting their capital requirements and Rs 100 crore for general business purposes.

In the secondary issue that includes 17.62 percent offer-for-sale includes 10.1 percent offloading from the promoter group and 7.5 percent from IFC.

While the company did not give a timeline for the IPO, sources said that they will bring out the issue before the end of FY19.

FMEG and expansion

In the FMEG space, Ramakrishnan said that they have been able to find customer synergies since they already present in most homes through the wires and cables business. In FY18, FMEG external sales stood at Rs 492.25 crore compared to Rs 122.9 crore in FY15.

"We have been able to increase the size of the market that we play in. This has complemented our traditional businesses as well. Further, we also have a higher power to purchase the raw materials for the FMEG products," he added.

He said that they have a huge market in the FMEG space and that their brand proposition also provides them the opportunity to cross-sell our FMEG to our wires and cables customers. In the FMEG segment, their external sales, has grown at a CAGR of 57.95 percent from Fiscals 2016 to 2018, said Ramakrishnan.

According to CRISIL Research, the company is the largest player in the wires and cables industry in India in terms of segment revenue. As of Fiscal 2018, Polycab had 18 percent market share of the organized wires and cables industry, estimated at Rs 34,600 crore, and approximately 12 percent market share of the total wires and cables industry, estimated at Rs 52,500 crore.

Compared to the other players, the company has a significantly higher capital expenditure. Tongia said that Polycab has incurred more than Rs 1,000 crore as capex in the last five years. This, he said, was a strength of the company and will ensure that they have the adequate capital base available to meet the requirements of the business.