IPO-bound PharmEasy parent appoints five independent directors, to hire over 200 engineers

PharmEasy is building a larger ecosystem to solve outpatient healthcare challenges, bridging the gap in the healthcare industry.

API Holdings Ltd, the parent company of digital healthcare brand PharmEasy, on September 13 said it has appointed five independent directors to its board.

The new appointments to the Board are Vineeta Rai, IAS (Retd) Officer who was the ex-revenue secretary of India; Subramanian Somasundaram, who recently retired as the CFO of Titan Company, Ramakant Sharma, Founder and COO of Livspace; Dr Jaydeep Tank, Mumbai-based gynaecologist and the Secretary General, FOGSI; Deepak Vaidya, a veteran of the pharma industry, as well as microfinance, healthcare and private equity.

“The fresh appointments bring a great amount of cognitive diversity to the board, with luminaries from the world of public service, technology, pharma, medical fraternity, and the consumer sector," the company said in a statement.

With the new appointments, API Holdings’ board strength stands increased to 12 directors.

Media reports have indicated that PharmEasy parent API Holdings is gearing up for an initial public offering later this year.

API Holdings owns brands and platforms like PharmEasy, RetailIO, DocOn, Thyrocare.

Hiring spree

Meanwhile, PharmEasy announced on Monday it was looking to hire over 200 engineers for its soon-to-be-launched development centres in Hyderabad, Pune and NCR region.

PharmEasy is building a larger ecosystem to solve outpatient healthcare challenges, bridging the gap in the healthcare industry.

"As technology is a key enabler, PharmEasy is planning to strengthen its hiring across technological functions," the company said.

PharmEasy’s initiative to launch new development centres comes as the pandemic has prompted most tech-led companies to accelerate their strategies to meet consumer demands more efficiently. As a result, demand for tech skills has risen across the spectrum. PharmEasy currently has around 6,100 employees.

“The new facilities will serve as a significant hub for driving development and innovation. Ahead of the opening of the new centres, PharmEasy will provide opportunities for inquisitive technology professionals across product and engineering, in different locations from all over the country, with a flexible work model," Abhinav Yajurvedi, CTO of PharmEasy said.