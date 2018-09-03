IPO-bound payments firm EbixCash raided for suspected GST evasion: Sources

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) department conducted a series of searches at the office of payment company Ebix in Mumbai last week, a senior GST official told Moneycontrol. The department found proof of tax evasion to the tune of Rs 20 crore during the searches.

A mail to the company seeking comment went unanswered at the time of publishing this story.

Ebix is a global player, which facilitates on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, and healthcare industries.

EbixCash, the Indian subsidiary of the Nasdaq-listed firm, EbixCash’s portfolio offerings include money remittance (domestic and international), travel, prepaid and gift cards, utility payments, etc.

Over last 14 months, EbixCash has announced around 11 acquisitions including Transcorp International, Smartclass, Centrum Direct, Indus Software, Mercury Travels and Leisure Corp with an investment of nearly USD 500 million, and is planning to come up with an IPO in India in 2019.

The GST department has aggressively pursued companies suspected of evasion, having found four banks including Axis Bank as suspects.