IPO-bound OYO buys Europe-based full vacation homes provider Direct Booker

Initial public offering (IPO)-bound Oravel Stays, which runs hospitality unicorn OYO, has bought Direct Booker, a full-stack vacation homes provider based in Europe, to strengthen its presence in the region.

The acquisition, which values Direct Booker at around $5.5 million, will also help OYO to expand as a full-stack vacation homes provider, the company said in a statement on Monday. OYO said Direct Booker has over 3,200 homes across Croatia, and claimed that the Europe-based company has serviced 2 million customers to date. As a part of the acquisition, Direct Booker’s inventory will be available on OYO’s Belvilla platform, OYO said.

“I am sure OYO’s cutting edge technology, distribution systems and data sciences will add more value to their current 3,200 homes and enhance our collective growth in Europe,” said Ankit Tandon, Global Chief Business Officer, OYO.

“We continue to focus on going deep in Europe and delivering the best vacation home experiences to our customers,” Tandon added.

Direct Booker was founded in 2010 by Nikola Grubelic and Nino Dubretic, and primarily has a presence in Croatia. Direct Booker’s acquisition will help OYO to expand its existing portfolio of over 1,800 vacation homes in Croatia, OYO said. OYO currently owns and operates brands such as Belvilla, DanCenter, and Traum Ferienwohnungen in Europe. OYO also claims to have over 7,000 homes on its Traum Ferienwohnungen platform.

“We strongly believe that by merging our technologies and expertise, this partnership will positively impact the Croatian tourism economy, further driving demand through OYO’s existing platforms spread across Europe,” said Nino Dubretic, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Direct Booker.

“Being a part of OYO’s network will also increase visibility for the homes listed on our platform, especially across Scandinavian, Benelux and surrounding countries,” Dubretic added.

OYO said that the company had declared its intent of actively scouting for ‘tuck-in’ acquisitions, especially in the European market as a strategic growth lever in the recent past.

The IPO-bound company’s comments come at a time when markets regulator SEBI has put a cap on usage of the issue proceeds for unidentified future acquisitions and restricted the number of shares that can be offered by significant shareholders.

OYO had filed draft papers with SEBI in October last year. The SoftBank-backed company was looking to raise $1.2 billion in a mix of primary and secondary share sale. In its draft papers, the hospitality firm had said that it will use a part of the net proceeds from the fresh issue for funding organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

The SoftBank-backed hotel aggregator is still awaiting SEBI’s approval for its IPO and Moneycontrol had reported in March that the company was looking to do away with the Rs 1,430 crore offer for sale (OFS) component altogether, as it was looking to reportedly slash its total IPO size amid volatile market conditions.