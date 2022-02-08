MARKET NEWS

    IPO-bound Oyo appoints Satyadeep Mishra as chief human resources officer

    Dinesh Ramamurthi, the CHRO at Oyo, will continue to lead people operations in the company's core markets, including India

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST

    Hospitality platform Oyo on February 8 announced the appointment of Satyadeep Mishra as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) for its technology, product, shared services and international markets teams.

    Mishra would also be responsible for teams that serve Oyo’s international markets including the US, the UK and Latin America, the company said. The appointment comes at a time when the company is looking to scale its data science, design, engineering and product teams.

    “I am looking forward to partnering with him in further building and scaling our teams,” Oyo founder and group chief executive Ritesh Agarwal said.

    Mishra joins Oyo from Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, bringing with him more than 20 years of experience in “co-creation and execution of people strategy and a track record of end-to-end HR programs and service delivery management to align with key business priorities”, the hospitality company said.

    Dinesh Ramamurthi, chief human resources officer at Oyo, would continue to lead people operations for the firm’s core markets— India, South East Asia and OVH (OYO Vacation Homes) and will “additionally champion the board-level responsibilities as part of the ESOPs, compensation committee and more”.

    Mishra’s appointment comes in the backdrop of Oyo’s recent announcement to strengthen its technology and product talent pool, the company said.

    As reported by Moneycontrol, the SoftBank-backed startup plans to launch a $1.2-billion initial public offering (IPO) and is to file an updated draft document with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India.

    Oyo filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in September 2021 and is in the process of responding to questions and clarifications sought by the regulator.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CHRO #CXO movement #Oyo #Ritesh Agarwal #Satyadeep Mishra
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 06:38 pm
