IPO-bound Go Fashion to add 2,000 new stores in six-seven years, says CEO Gautam Saraogi

IPO-bound Go Fashion, known for its brand Go Colors, with an aim to emerge as the bottom wear destination for women across the country, plans to launch about 2000 exclusive brand outlets in the country in the six-seven years. The company currently operates about 459 Exclusive Brand Outlet(EBO) in the country, which contributed about 69 percent of its revenue in the financial year 2021.

“We will be following a cluster-based expansion model for store expansion and will be opening new stores in the vicinity of existing stores so there is better brand recall,” said Gautam Saraogi, founder and CEO, Go Fashion. “We have already identified tier III, IV, and V cities where we are doing well through our presence is large stores formats and would be opening new stores,” he added.

The company is also going to adopt an omnichannel approach henceforth, given the online push due to the pandemic and will be enabling all its stores for online deliveries also to neighbourhood areas.

Go Fashion plans to launch its initial public offering from November 17-22. The company is looking to raise Rs 1,013.6 crore through the public issue, which will consist of a fresh issue of Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 888.6 crore. Its promoters PKS Family Trust, VKS Family Trust and shareholders Sequoia Capital India Investments IV, India Advantage Fund S4 I, and Dynamic India Fund S4 US I will be selling their shares.

The company plans to roll out 120 more EBOs with the funding proceeds from the IPO. Go Fashion, said its founder, invests about Rs 23 lakh (Rs 18 lakh capital expenditure and Rs 5 lakh of deposits) in setting up a store.“We are able to recover our investments in a store within 1.5-2 years on an average,” he added.

The fashion story

Founded by Gautam Saraogi and Prakash Saraogi in 2011, the Chennai-based company aims to address the need gap for ‘bottom wear’ as women consumers transition from wearing sarees to kurtas, salwar kameez and western attire.

“We had been in the garment export business for more than two decades and in 2010-2011, we decided to venture into the retail space. At that time, there was a big transition happening in the women’s wear market. Women consumers were moving from sarees to two-piece attire,” recounted Saraogi.

“While studying this market, we realised that while several companies were catering to the top wear market, the bottom wear market was less competitive and hence we decided to enter,” he adds.

The company in the initial days of its journey focussed on selling through kiosks and set up its first kiosk in Chennai in 2011 and after receiving a good response, introduced more kiosks. In 2014, the company was selling bottom wear such as leggings out of 80 kiosks. However, it soon realised the model was unsustainable after reaching a certain scale, and also that trial rooms were important for this product category. Hence, the company introduced its first store in 2014.

“The customer response was fabulous and we tripled our sales as compared to kiosks,” said Saraogi.

The founder duo then focussed on expanding its EBO’s as well as its presence in multi-brand outlets and for this, it raised about Rs 60 crore from Sequoia Capital and Rs 100 crore from ICICI Ventures.

Financials and way forward

Go Fashion, according to its DRHP, clocked a revenue of Rs 250.6 crore in FY21, a 36.06 percent decline from Rs 392 crore registered in FY20. According to the company, the dip in its revenue was majorly on account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on footfalls. It closed about 26 stores in FY21 due to the impact of the pandemic. The company had recorded a profit of Rs 52.6 crore in FY20 as compared to a loss of Rs 3.5 crore in FY21 due to the pandemic.

“The sale of products decreased by 35.99 percent from Rs 390.6 crore in fiscal 2020 to Rs 250 crore in Fiscal 2021, primarily driven by the impact of COVID- 19 and the temporary closure of a number of our stores due to lockdown-related restrictions on our business operations,” Go Fashions India said in its DRHP.

However, the company’s sale of products increased by 199.95 percent from Rs 10.2 crore in the three months ended June 30, 2020 to Rs 30.8 crore in three months June 30, 2021, it said.

The company has set its sight on the Rs 4000 crore branded bottoms wear market and is going to focus on the category in the year ahead.

“According to a report by Technopak, the branded addressable market in India is estimated to be Rs 4000 crore, of which we have an 8 percent share,” said Saraogi.

“We see immense growth potential in this segment and plan to stick to it as our addressable market is going to expand to Rs 11,000 crore by 2025, while we also increase our share in it,” he added.