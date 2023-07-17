IPO-bound gaming major Yudiz Solutions to spend Rs 12 crore on expansion

The GST on online gaming is taxed at the first entry point and the residual money on which the bets are placed are taxed at a rate of 30 percent in the case of winnings.

Yudiz Solutions, geared up to launch its public issue in the first week of August, has made plans for expansion and acquisition.

The company, focused on blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming, will spend Rs 12.31 crore from the IPO proceeds on acquisitions and expansion, it said.

"There are multiple things that we have planned for. One is gaming studio and the game publishing platform (the company has allocated Rs 8 crore for this). Most of our business is international at around 75-80 percent. So, we will look to acquire companies in markets like North America and the UK that would give us a leverage in our footprint in those areas. The end-customer is not known to us but with such acquisition and expansion we can be in touch directly with the customers. This will eliminate intermediaries and increase our margins," said Bharat Patel, Chairman and Director of Yudiz Solutions.

The company is yet to identify the acquisition targets. The approach will be be two-fold, he said. "We will look at companies supplementing our technology ability. Like, if in Thailand, there is a good animation company and if we want to plug that in our gaming studio, perhaps that's what we would be eying. Close to 12-18 months time is what we are looking for acquisition and expansion."

The company's acquisition and expansion plan includes companies with experience in blockchain and AI product development to further strengthen their core technological offerings. They are also looking for firms that are well-known for their work in Animation, VFX, and 3D modelling.

"We will use the funds on expansion within the country as well. We have two offices in Ahmedabad where we have close to 400-450 people but, as the expansion happens, we will have requirement for talent and there will be 20-30 percent increase in hiring. We are looking at talent with all the forward-looking tech knowledge, including AI, VR (virtual reality) and Web 3," Patel said.

On the game development front, Yudiz Solutions looks at over 40 games a year. The company will develop games for other publishers and allow other developers to publish games on its new publishing platform. "We will develop casual to hyper-casual games, NFT (non-fungible tokens) and blockchain-based games and war and battlefield games. But those (battle field games) in terms of numbers will be less because those are big games," Patel said.