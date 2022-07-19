IPO activity in India to pick up in Q1CY23, says Grant Thornton Bharat's Prashant Mehra

Despite the rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the capital crunch, the IPO activity in the country is expected to gain momentum in Q1CY23, according to Prashant Mehra of Grant Thornton Bharat.

The first half of 2022 saw 17 IPOs worth $6 billion in India, with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) alone raising $2.8 billion. It was the largest IPO in the country's history. Logistics company Delhivery and FMCG company Ruchi Soya raised $0.7 billion and $0.6 billion, respectively.

However, in the last few months, the market has seen high volatility with the valuation of major companies, including Paytm and LIC, dropping.

The high inflation, backed by the exponential rise in oil prices, has forced the central banks across the globe to raise their interest rates. The RBI has raised its benchmark repo rate by 90 basis points in less than a month. This has prompted the investors to pull their money out of the markets.

Mehra decodes the first half of this year in terms of the deal dynamics, investments, and how prominent will this be in the new year. Mehra said that the investor sentiment is expected to turn positive in the first quarter of 2023.

QIP low, to recover eventually

According to a recent report by Grant Thornton Bharat, qualified institutional placement (QIP) saw the lowest level of investment in H1CY2022 since H1CY11. Seven companies raised $0.7 billion through the route. Indian Hotels and Restaurant Brands Asia Limited raised the majority of funds through QIP.

The inbound deals have come down to the lowest levels in 11 years while the outbound deals have touched the highest level since 2011. Mehra said that there might be an opportunity where there is capital available in India and the valuations of the companies become sensible, leading to the return of foreign investors in the Indian markets.

On startups, Mehra added that the consumption in India is at an all-time high, and thus the capital will continue to get attracted to the country. Startups are the industries of tomorrow and will continue to attract investment if the valuations are sensible.

Positive on M&A

India saw some big mergers and acquisitions in the first half of the year.

As many as 284 M&A deals valued at $79.2 billion were seen in the banking and financial sector alone. Its contribution to deal value was 53 percent. The startup space clocked 91 deals for H1 2022 as compared to 42 deals in H1 2021.

Also, the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank was announced. The Adani Group acquired ACC and Ambuja Cements. Also, Axis Bank acquired Citicorp Finance.

According to Mehra, media, entertainment and infrastructure will continue to remain attractive in the next half of the year. Along with this, the fintech sector may also see some consolidation, giving companies an opportunity to invest more in Indian companies.