IPL 2020 title sponsorship: Tata Sons may pip others due to size and image

Last week, in an interesting turn of events, it came to light that Tata Sons has entered the fray for the title sponsorship rights of this year's edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The development marks an important event in the cricket sponsorship segment as the country's leading business house had until now not been involved in the role of a lead sponsor of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

BCCI will announce the name of the new title sponsor for this year's IPL on August 18.

Although the submission of expression of interest (EOI) is no guarantee of placing a bid, sources told Moneycontrol the salt-to-steel conglomerate is the favourite as a top BCCI official played a key role in bringing the Tata group on board to ensure the marquee property's commercial value does not take a big hit following Vivo’s exit as title sponsor for this year.

So, what are the factors that are playing in the favour of Tata Sons?

“There are three clusters of companies – startups, Patanaji and Tata Sons. Among the three clusters, the Tata group enjoys a very solid and dominant imagery in India. Its corporate ethics is very high. When I think of the Tata group, the words — honest, straightforward, nationalistic and diverse — come to my mind. Tata is an amalgamy company. It has a presence in diverse sets of industries whereas a Patanjali is essentially into FMCG products. The IPL’s viewership is also diverse and so it will be a great tie-up for the Tata group,” Harish Bijoor, Brand Guru and founder, Harish Bijoor Consults, told Moneycontrol.

However, Unacademy may spring in a surprise and put in a strong bid, sources told Moneycontrol.

Sources said an association with a high-profile tournament like the IPL would send the signal that the company has the power to compete with established brands.

Unacademy is a part of the IPL's central sponsorship pool with other companies like Dream11 and Paytm.

Dream11 and Byju's have also shown interest in the title sponsorship rights.

