IPL 2020: BCCI announces Dream11 as title sponsor

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on August 19 announced that Dream11 will be the title sponsor of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

Although the BCCI has not revealed the financial details, Dream11 has reportedly bagged the deal for Rs 222 crore.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that the deal was slated to be announced on August 18 but according to sources, the announcement got delayed due to some discussions regarding the contours of the deal.

Brijesh Patel, chairman, IPL, said he was delighted that Dream11 has come on board as title sponsor for this year's edition of the IPL.

"We welcome Dream11 on board as Title Sponsor for the 2020 edition of the IPL. Dream11 upgrading their association from an Official Partner to Title Sponsors is a great testament to the brand IPL. Dream11 as a fantasy sports brand will only grow the engagement of the IPL with its fans. As a digital brand it will give them leverage to create exciting online engagement for fans sitting at home and watching the matches. We look forward to delivering great value to Dream11," he said.

Harsh Jain, chief executive & co-founder, Dream Sports (Dream11), said the association with the IPL will help them in taking fan engagement to a new level.

"The launch of the IPL in 2008 gave birth to the idea of Dream11. As avid sports fans, we wanted to offer fantasy cricket to IPL fans to help them further engage with the sport they love and showcase their sports knowledge & skill. Being a proud homegrown Indian brand that is made in India, by Indians and exclusively for Indian sports fans, we would like to thank the BCCI for giving us an opportunity to become the Title Sponsor of the IPL, which in our opinion is the world’s greatest sports property. We believe that ‘Dream11 IPL’ also perfectly defines what the IPL is all about: every team fielding its Dream11 team culminating in the IPL finals determining The Dream11. We are happy to continue building our partnership with BCCI & IPL to further promote sports fan engagement in India, and look forward to 10 Crore+ Indians making their Dream11 for every Dream11 IPL match," he said.

