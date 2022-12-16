iPhone maker plans mega hostels for 60k workers in Chennai

File image: Private security guards stand at the entrance of a closed plant of Foxconn India, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, near Chennai, India,

Foxconn, Apple's largest contract supplier, is building two large hostels that can together accommodate up to 60,000 workers near its manufacturing facility near Chennai, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Rapid construction is underway at the 20-acre plot for large hostel blocks as the company plans to expand its production capacity for Apple devices in India, ET said citing people aware of the development.

Foxconn’s latest move comes as exports surge from India owing to the diversification of global supply chains away from China.

The Taiwanese electronics giant currently employs nearly 15,000 workers at its Chennai facility.

As per the report, the total headcount at these units could exceed 70,000 over the next 18 months.

It further said that a 20,000-bed hostel should be ready in about ten months and when ready the two hostels will be large enough to house around 60,000 people.

Foxconn is also constructing two new manufacturing facilities at its campus where smartphones are produced, as per the report.

Along with accommodation, Foxconn will also make provisions for food and medicine as it has followed in China, the report said.