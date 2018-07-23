IOC to invest Rs 12,000 cr in Haldia refinery, pipeline infra

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd would invest a total of around Rs 12,000 crore in the Haldia refinery and pipeline infrastructure in West Bengal, a company official said today.

The Haldia refinery's capacity would be increased from 7.5 mmtpa to 8 mmtpa, and will undertake the transition to BS-VI compliant fuel by April 2020, Executive Director and head of West Bengal State Office (WBSO), Dipankar Ray said. The state-owned company would invest Rs 7,600 crore in the refinery, he told reporters here.

Ray said the LPG bottling plants at Durgapur and Kalyani would be connected by pipeline, which would be brought from Paradeep via Haldia. The Budge plant would be connected later. This would entail an investment of Rs 4,325 crore, he said.

Around 10,000 petrol pumps in the country are now powered by solar energy and another 5,300 would be added to the list by this fiscal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Subodh Dakwale said.

All petrol pumps would eventually be powered by solar energy, he added.