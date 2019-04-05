App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

IOC stops fuel supply to Jet Airways

The public sector oil marketing firm stopped supplying fuel to the cash-starved carrier from 12 noon on April 5.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on April 5 stopped fuel supply to the struggling carrier Jet Airways for non-payment.

The public sector oil marketing firm stopped supplying fuel to the cash-starved carrier from 12 noon on April 5, sources told PTI.

Response to a query sent to Jet Airways on this issue was awaited.

Jet Airways, in which SBI-led consortium of lenders is set to take management control under a debt-recast plan, has drastically curtailed operations with a fleet of 26 planes.

On March 25, Jet Airways board had approved a resolution plan formulated by SBI-led domestic lenders, under which had agreed to infuse an emergency funding of Rs 1,500 crore into the airline, and convert the same into equity worth 50.1 percent for a notional value of just Re 1 each share.

The airline, however, has not yet received the much-needed funds.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #IOC #Jet Airways

