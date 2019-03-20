App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Inventory levels continue to be high: Rajiv Bajaj

"For Bajaj Auto, I can say very confidently that we are at a good position," said Bajaj.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
File photo
File photo
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Inventory pile-up continues to remain a big overhang for the auto sector. Top two-wheeler companies are set to cut production as inventory levels are as high as 80 to 90 days. Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto; Sunil Bohra, CFO of Minda Industries and Arvind Kapur, CEO of Rico Auto, shared their views on the same.

"We are all aware that growth rates dropped off since October, the reality is that most people did not anticipate this or chose to ignore it and that is why inventory for some is in triple digits, a 100 days or more, they may or may not acknowledge that but that is a reality. In terms of production cuts, typically I hear some of the big makers affecting about a 20 percent cut then don’t be surprised if from April 1 or April 2 if you find out that some of the big ones have cut as much as 50-60 percent in March," Bajaj told CNBC-TV18.

"For Bajaj Auto, I can say very confidently that we are at a good position basically for three reasons - firstly, we did not crank up production and have got inventories as much as other did pre-festive. Secondly, we preferred to be safe than sorry and therefore we had a strong promotion lined up for the festive season, which kept our retail momentum very strong and that continues to be strong. Most importantly, we anticipated this scenario and had a very clever strategy in place to address three segments of price, entry and premium with three brands CT, Platina and the Pulsar and we worked on them on all four important aspects - product, price, promotion and distribution. As a result we are at 55 days of inventory right now and our retail this month is maybe 200,000 or a little more, the stock is 375,000 so that is about 55 days work and we have two choices because we are not happy with 55 days of stock, we can either reduce stock to 45 days by reducing the inventory or we can push up our retail and, I think, we are going to push up our retail, you will see it moving up. I am very confident that in the next two-three months to 250,000 or thereabouts and then we will be absolutely comfortable at 45 days of stock," he added.

In terms of demand and pick-up by the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Bohra said, "We all know that the second half of the current fiscal from October onwards has been under pressure but what we have been doing is adding more products and more and more premiumisation we have been able to withstand that pressure. From an industry perspective, while the second half has been broadly 8-10 percent lower, we have been able to maintain our revenue and going forward, we are all echoing what the customers are saying be in terms of four-wheelers or two-wheelers that up to June at least there are no signs of strong revival, we are tightening our belts. The focus is mostly on quality, delivery and development and we are continuously working to up our portfolio in terms of offering to the customers which are now we are adding sensor plant, recently we have acquired a seating company called Harita Seating Systems. So we have been trying to withstand this tough time."

related news

"We all know that the long-term story for the country is intact. We believe that four-wheelers may see more growth going forward as compared to two-wheelers but we are confident that both the businesses will grow," Bohra added.

Talking about production cuts, Kapur said, "This all depends on the customers you are dealing with. If you are lucky to deal with a customer like Rajiv Bajaj then, of course, your fees are going to go up and if you are dealing with the other customers, there would be some impact. Having said that, we are in a fortunate situation that we are exporting and in the exports, the market is okay for us. In fact we should be growing by almost 25 percent as far as exports are concerned. In the domestic market, the push that has happened now is to get a larger share of the business and that is what most of the component makers are vying for."

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies #Rajiv Bajaj

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP Finalises Seat-sharing Pact in Kerala, to Fight in 14 Lok Sabha Co ...

Sensex Rises for 8th Session, Ends Marginally Higher

‘Tidying Up With Ratatouille’: Viral Video Shows Mouse Sorting Too ...

If Not Pre-poll, Anti-BJP Forces will Come Together Post Elections: Ge ...

Congress, NC Alliance For 2019 Polls Will See a 'Friendly' Contest on ...

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Wishes Hindu Community on Holi

IPL 2019: How McCullum's 'Unbelievable' 158 Changed Rahul as Cricketer

Salman Khan Goofed up in His Tweet Announcing 'Inshallah'. Can You Spo ...

India Slams Security Council for "Undermining" UN General Assembly's A ...

General Elections 2019: Mayawati decides not to contest Lok Sabha poll ...

Hiccups for BJP in Northeast, senior leaders resign and switch sides

India signals to boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for 2nd time

US to begin accepting H1B visa applications for next fiscal year from ...

India expresses concern over widening trade deficit with China

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid lack of major cues; auto, OM ...

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Auto sector showing signs of slowdown, says Tata MF

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

Google Stadia: Late to the cloud gaming party, and still an impractica ...

Mindtree spurns a dubious lover in L&T, but do not rule out an arrange ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Ranbir Kapoor shares an update on father Rishi Kapoor's health

Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and more join Ajay Devgn ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...

Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Holi 2019: Here's a list of new Holi songs to add to your jukebox

Porsche 911 GT2 RS shatters lap record at the Buddh International Circ ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.