Interview | IndoStar Capital bets big on commercial vehicle finance, charts out five-year plan

Private equity backed non-bank lender, IndoStar Capital, is trimming down its corporate book and focusing on building a granular retail book. In a conversation with Moneycontrol, R Sridhar, Executive Vice-Chairman and CEO of IndoStar Capital Finance Limited, talks about his outlook on the NBFC industry, plans on used commercial vehicle finance, co-lending tie-up with ICICI Bank and much more.

Edited Excerpts:

What is your outlook on the NBFC industry?

Sridhar: I have been in the industry for over three decades, and I have seen the industry going through a major setback every 10 years. The CRB scam in 1998 triggered regulations for NBFCs. In 2008, there was the liquidity crisis. In 2018, there was IL&FS. Its impact was more of a credibility crisis than liquidity crisis.

NBFCs have survived and done well. If you take the top 10-15 NBFCs, they manage 80 percent of the industry's assets under management. As an industry, we are not shying away from regulations but seek more flexibility and treatment on par with banks.

NBFCs have addressed the gaps in the economy, which banks were not able to -- like providing unsecured loans, consumer lending, etc. Co-existence of banks and NBFCs is necessary as banks have liability strength and NBFCs have asset-side strength. NBFCs have not defaulted on liabilities (IL&FS was not a retail NBFC).

Going forward, big companies will become bigger, but the top 15 companies will continue to grow. NBFCs having good capital positions, digital investments, and non-performing loans (NPLs) under control are going to become strong.

The thinking that asset size strength is enough for NBFCs is gone. Today, only those companies which have liability strength will survive.

How is IndoStar Capital placed?

Sridhar: We are a unique NBFC. In terms of ownership, we are the only NBFC which is fully owned by private equity. Building a greenfield retail business is not a big problem. The transition from wholesale to retail is challenging.

From the earlier 80 percent wholesale business, the share now stands at 20 percent. The corporate lending business was bread-and-butter. It was generating a PBT of Rs 405 crore. The IL&FS episode has put a lot of pressure, and, so, there was a realisation that this is a business to be done by banks and not NBFCs.

By March 2022, we expect the corporate lending business to be less than 10 percent of the AUM. By March 2023, it will be zero. We are going to focus on two major businesses. First, used commercial vehicles, which I have done for 30 years, has a lot of potential and there is space for more players to come in. Today, the 5-12- year- old vehicle segment is penetrated less than 15 percent by organised finance players. A large number of truckers have to depend on the unorganised sector for finance, which comes at a huge cost.

The arithmetic behind replacement demand under the vehicle scrappage policy could be a huge potential business. We are building our own capabilities, infrastructure, and processes in the used commercial vehicle finance space.

Our AUM today is around Rs 3,500 crore. We can easily grow this to 10 times, considering the potential in the used CV space. We are in an interest band of 17-18 percent and this happens to be the cheapest in the used CV finance space.

Our plan is to expand to 1,000 branches from the current 200, across India. We would be a pan-India company in the next five years, catering to pre-owned vehicle requirements of customers.

Second, new vehicle financing is being catered to by all banks and NBFCs. We are going to do this business with ICICI Bank under a co-lending/co-origination tie-up. The tie-up will cut across used vehicle finance, new vehicle finance, SME finance and affordable housing.

We have strengthened our balance sheet by bringing Brookfield as our equity partner, with 52 percent equity stake by pumping in Rs 1,225 crore. We have eliminated all problems relating to capital and liquidity.

Access to credit from banks and mutual funds has also become easy.

We are the strongest in terms of liability. We have taken accelerated provisions and undertaken aggressive write-offs, cleaned the books and expect no incremental provisions in the current portfolio, going forward.

How is the current composition of your book?

Sridhar: The current book is around Rs 9,000 crore, which is a combination of corporate and retail. Of this, corporates account for Rs 1,700 crore, and the retail portion is Rs 6,300 crore. Within the retail segment, SMEs account for Rs 1,700 crore, affordable housing Rs 1,000 crore, and commercial vehicles Rs 3,500 crore.

Going forward, the corporate part will come down to zero. Vehicle finance will touch Rs 35,000 crore in five years. The affordable housing finance segment will grow to Rs 8,000 crore in five years. SMEs will not grow much, but till Rs 3,000 crore.

Going by this combination, in retail business, we should be going from the current Rs 6,300 crore to Rs 50,000 crore. Three balance sheets will be used. The parent balance sheet will be the one in which used commercial vehicles will form a major part. In the second, the subsidiary, IndoStar Housing Finance, will be completely into affordable housing. The third balance sheet will be for co-lending, predominantly with ICICI Bank where we will be doing new commercial vehicles and SME business.

We will follow this strategy to generate good RoA and RoE.

The co-lending norms came into effect in 2019 but didn’t take off well. How would it work with ICICI Bank?

Sridhar: Frankly, co-lending comes when there is a liquidity problem. Every NBFC, when faced with liquidity issues, look for co-lending partners. Organisationally, it becomes difficult for the ground staff to execute. Many companies tied up with banks but it didn’t take off because it was a fair-weather kind of situation and it has never been a business strategy.

Our tie-up with ICICI Bank to co-lend is not arising out of liquidity problems. As we cater to multiple products, a big partnership with a large bank is always important, where you are chalking out a five-year aspirational growth plan. The past indicates the sector can get hit by a liquidity crisis by someone else’s action. All of these things have to be factored in for future growth.

Even though backed by Brookfield, we feel debt is important for us to grow. The partnership also helps the bank to grow in segments where they are not directly lending and so it is a win-win partnership.

Out of the Rs 35,000 crore book, in the next five years, of the used commercial vehicle finance, Rs 7,000 crore could be on the bank’s balance sheet and that eliminates the risk of liquidity.

How are your disbursals looking like?

Sridhar: After the first wave of COVID-19, we restarted our disbursements in November 2020. Till August 2021, we have disbursed Rs 1,500 crore after making necessary changes in credit policy and product mix.

These disbursals are of exceptional asset quality and bring good profitability. The asset quality is improving substantially in the new book and have taken adequate provisions in the old book.

Our current run rate is around Rs 300 crore per month. As the economy revives, the demand for new and old vehicles will go up.

How is the funding mix and are there any fundraising plans?

Sridhar: Capital position is quite comfortable and capital adequacy is at 35 percent, against the minimum requirement of 15 percent. We are focusing on debt. Today, one-third is from net worth, one-third from banks and another one-third from capital markets.

Moving forward, in our growth plans, we will be adding more sources which will be overseas borrowings, listed retail NCDs and a major portion is going to come from off-balance sheet (ICICI Bank partnership, securitisation, etc.)

How are collections looking?

Sridhar: Billing-to-billing collection is more than 95 percent and over 100 percent on overall collection efficiency. Collections are improving on a month-on-month basis and the trend should continue with the pandemic’s impact coming down.

Either way, we have provided aggressively on the expected credit losses. We don’t expect any further spike in credit cost.

How’s the NPA outlook for FY22?

Sridhar: We have taken aggressive write-offs and accelerated provision and are carrying huge expected credit loss as a management overlay. This has been done to protect our balance sheet from any eventual loss.

On evaluating the current book, we don’t expect any credit cost on this. As the economy improves, there is a possibility of some write-back. I don’t think NPLs will go up, but there’s a possibility of write-back.

Any particular number?

Sridhar: Difficult to put numbers as we have remained conservative even during the pandemic. When Brookfield came, we had to clean the books. Going forward, I don’t think, in the existing book, there will be any additional credit cost requirement. At the same time, if the economy improves, there is a possibility of collecting and that gives us an opportunity to write-back.

In the new book, more than 95 percent is in stage 1. So, some NPLs will come there and we are attacking immediately.

I feel much of the problems are behind us and we should grow profitably with less issues on credit cost.