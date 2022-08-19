Interview | Healthcare needs incentivisation like IT sector received: Vikram Shah, CMD, Shalby Hospitals

An orthopaedist who worked in the UK and the US before returning to his hometown Ahmedabad, Vikram Shah started his entrepreneurial journey with a six-bed hospital in 1994. Shah is credited with developing the “zero technique” for a less invasive joint replacement surgery. His method reduces surgery time from a few hours to 8-10 minutes with the advantages of minimal blood loss, speedy recovery and negligible infection rates. His multispecialty group, Shalby Hospitals, is now present in eight cities in western and central India with a total of 2,000 beds and is considered a brand to reckon with for joint replacement surgeries. In this chat with Moneycontrol, Shah talks about plans for his company and policy interventions that can propel the growth of healthcare in the country.

Edited excerpts:

What are your group’s biggest achievements?

One of our biggest achievements is to be the largest orthopedic centre globally. We perform more than 12,000 joint replacement surgeries annually, which is the highest in the world. We have performed more than 1,38,0000 joint replacements since our establishment, which again, is the highest in the world.

We are present in eight cities in five states with 11 multispecialty hospitals. Despite being the No. 1 global orthopedic centre, our other specialties contribute 60-70 percent of revenue. We are also the only integrated player in the world with hospitals and a knee & hip implant manufacturing facility based in the US.

What sets your hospitals apart from your peers?

Patient care is one of our biggest strengths. Shalby Hospitals has become a household name across India for our patient-focused approach. Patients are treated at our hospitals with a lot of empathy.

We also have outstanding clinical expertise, which has been strengthened further by our expert pool of doctors. We constantly upgrade the skills of our team and build people capability to ensure continued excellence is one of our core focus areas.

Additionally, we have a prudent capital allocation and operational excellence which enabled us to operate with lowest cost per bed and generate the highest EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margin in the hospital industry.

We are also the only player in industry with a net cash positive (debt minus cash) balance sheet. Our patient centric approach amalgamated with our capital and operating efficiencies and strong balance sheet sets us apart.

What are your expansion plans for tier-2 and 3 towns? How do you choose new locations?

We are looking at expanding to Delhi and the National Capital Region in the north and to Kolkata in the east. These regions will help us establish our foothold in the north and east.

With regard to tier-2 and 3 towns, we are focusing on expanding through our franchise model under Shalby Orthopedic Centres of Excellence (SOCE) by leveraging our experience in orthopedics under two types of operating models: franchise-owned and Shalby-operated, and franchise-owned and operated under Shalby’s guidance. So far, we have signed more than 5 MOUs for various locations like Rajkot, Gwalior, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Udaipur.

We remain on course to capitalise on our expertise and excellence in orthopedics and build over 50 Shalby franchise hospitals across India over the next three years.

What impact will the goods and services tax have on the private healthcare ecosystem?

We, at Shalby Hospitals, have welcomed this step taken by the government. We believe that any sector with potential to grow and has a significant contribution to the economy has to be GST-compliant. However, this sector pays GST on goods and services like medicines and attendant services, food & beverages, security, consultancy and outsourced agencies. The GST imposed on hospital beds and lack of input credits have caused some distress within the sector. We strongly urge the support of the government with regard to these so that hospitals can get credit for GST paid on their input expenses. This will benefit the hospital industry, leading to its further growth.

How important is medical tourism? What is the potential for this sector in India?

As per a report, medical tourism is set to double in the next 5-6 years with a CAGR of 15-20 percent. We believe that Shalby is very well-positioned to take maximum advantage of this through its established brand, clinical excellence, patient-care approach and 28 years of experience. We pioneered medical tourism in the western parts of India. Our Ahmedabad hospital has won the Medical Tourism Award for five years. We have patients flying in from all over the world to avail of our medical facilities and services. The majority of this medical tourism has been from Eastern and Western Africa, Middle Eastern countries, Bangladesh, Nepal, the US and the UK. Through the years, we have created immense trust in our services by delivering the best clinical results. We are also aggressively working with our overseas partners to increase the scope of services.

What policy changes would you like to see to help healthcare in general in India and in the private sector in particular?

I already mentioned our expectations about GST at the policy level.

Another change I would like to see is incentivisation for the healthcare sector. This was done in the IT (information technology) sector in the early 90s by the government and because of this, one can see the contribution made by the IT sector towards the growth of the Indian economy over the years and its role in augmenting export services and bringing in foreign exchange.

Incentives could be in the form of availability of capital through equity and debt, capital subsidy and interest subvention. This is because we believe that there is huge potential within the healthcare sector in India. We, at Shalby Hospitals, have treated patients under various Central and state government healthcare schemes. Therefore, we believe that it is important that there is a strong relationship between the governments and private hospitals in order to deliver quality outcomes for the patients.

I think streamlining government schemes and building a stronger strategy around it would help private hospitals run in a more sustainable manner without the concern of running out of working capital.