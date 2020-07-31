International flights ban extended until August 31

The government has extended the suspension of scheduled international flights till August 31. The current suspension was to expire today (July 31).

India had first suspended international flights on March 22, just before the national lockdown was announced.

At the same time, the government will allow for a gradual movement of passenger traffic during the Covid-19 situation. It has signed ‘Transport Bubble’ agreements with the US, France, and Germany.

"Recently,‘Transport Bubble’ agreement has also been signed with Kuwait... More similar arrangements are likely to fructify and ease passenger movements from different countries," the government said in a notification on July 31.

The suspension does not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by industry regulator DGCA.

Meanwhile, the government has approved more than 2,500 repatriation flights by foreign carriers to and from India. Further, under the Vande Bharat Mission exercise, Air India and its unit Air India Express have flown 2,67,436 passengers from May 6 to July 30, 2020. Other charters carried 4,86,811 passengers.