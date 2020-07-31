App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

International flights ban extended until August 31

But government will continue to Transport Bubbles, with countries such as Germany, US and France

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom



The government has extended the suspension of scheduled international flights till August 31. The current suspension was to expire today (July 31).

India had first suspended international flights on March 22, just before the national lockdown was announced.

Close

At the same time, the government will allow for a gradual movement of passenger traffic during the Covid-19 situation. It has signed ‘Transport Bubble’ agreements with the US, France, and Germany.

"Recently,‘Transport Bubble’ agreement has also been signed with Kuwait... More similar arrangements are likely to fructify and ease passenger movements from different countries," the government said in a notification on July 31.

The suspension does not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by industry regulator DGCA.

Meanwhile, the government has approved more than 2,500 repatriation flights by foreign carriers to and from India. Further, under the Vande Bharat Mission exercise, Air India and its unit Air India Express have flown  2,67,436  passengers from  May 6 to July 30, 2020. Other charters carried 4,86,811 passengers.


First Published on Jul 31, 2020 05:51 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Covid-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.