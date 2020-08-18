Internal hiring: Three Managing Directors in the race for top job at SBI

Three Managing Directors of State Bank of India (SBI) are in the race for the Chairman’s post to succeed current top boss Rajnish Kumar, whose term is ending in October this year.

The interview to select the new chairman will likely take place this month. The contenders are Dinesh Kumar Khara, Arijit Basu and C S Shetty, according to people familiar with the development. All three have nearly three decades of experience across different verticals in the bank.

There is a possibility of a fourth candidate also being called from the SBI’s ranks, one person quoted above said. But, this person’s participation depends if he gets clearance from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) ahead of the interview date, the person said.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar’s term is ending on October 7. He took charge as SBI Chairman in October, 2017. SBI typically picks its new chief from among the MDs.

Recently, there was a media report suggesting that Rajnish Kumar has been asked to attend the interview along with other candidates. However, this possibility is unlikely and no information has reached on this with either the bank or Kumar on this yet.

“This mere speculation at this stage. There is no information so far,” said one of the officials quoted earlier.

“If Kumar is to be given an extension, he can be given without an interview,” the official said.

Kumar’s predecessor, Arundhati Bahttacharya was given an extension in 2016 to facilitate the merger of SBI with associates. There was no interview conducted then.

The new SBI chairman will have a tough task ahead as the banking sector is going through a major crisis hit by the COVID-19 onslaught. As on June 30, SBI has made a total provision of Rs 3,000 crore to cover potential COVID losses.

Gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio at 5.44 percent is lower than 6.15 percent in the preceding quarter. But the continuation of moratorium till August makes current NPA numbers somewhat irrelevant.

About 9.5 percent of the SBI’s loan book is now under moratorium and over 90 percent of customers have paid two or more instalments since March.

In his tenure, Kumar has managed to lead the bank with relatively better asset quality trends at a time when the entire industry is neck-deep in a bad loan crisis post the 2015 asset quality review.

Kumar has expressed confidence of bank’s business performance going ahead. On July 31, during the press conference announcing the June quarter results of SBI, Kumar made an interesting analogy, comparing the bank’s business position to a COVID-19 infected person.

“It is safe to presume that as on June 30, SBI is declared as asymptomatic and has built good immunity," Kumar said referring to bank’s preparedness to absorb the losses arising from the impact of the pandemic. “But that is not a guarantee on what will happen in future,” he added.