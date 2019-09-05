App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 06:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Interim relief to BSR in IL&FS case: Ministry of Corporate Affairs may move Supreme Court

"We may approach Supreme Court against Bombay High Court’s order. The government is exploring its legal options," said Sanjay Shorey, the director of legal prosecution, MCA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the Bombay High Court giving interim relief to BSR & Associates LLP, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) may challenge the court's decision in the Supreme Court.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on September 5 adjourned proceedings against Deloitte Haskins and BSR till further direction from the Bombay High Court.

NCLT judge said that the operative part of the Bombay High Court order restrains any actions against auditors under section 140 (5) until further order and adjourned the proceedings sine die.

The government is seeking a five-year-ban on BSR, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP for their alleged role in painting a rosy picture of the financial state of IL&FS Financial Services Limited after the SFIO probe revealed that the auditors colluded with company's executives and were fully aware of the wrongdoings at the company.

First Published on Sep 5, 2019 06:23 pm

tags #BSR #Business #Companies #Supreme Court

