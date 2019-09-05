Interim relief to BSR in IL&FS case: Ministry of Corporate Affairs may move Supreme Court

With the Bombay High Court giving interim relief to BSR & Associates LLP, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) may challenge the court's decision in the Supreme Court.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on September 5 adjourned proceedings against Deloitte Haskins and BSR till further direction from the Bombay High Court.

"We may approach Supreme Court against Bombay High Court's order. The government is exploring its legal options," said Sanjay Shorey, Director of legal prosecution, MCA.

NCLT judge said that the operative part of the Bombay High Court order restrains any actions against auditors under section 140 (5) until further order and adjourned the proceedings sine die.